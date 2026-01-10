O Romeo teaser reactions: Farida Jalal's cussing leaves fans shocked, Shahid Kapoor's intense look gets thumbs up

In the teaser, veteran actor Farida has one dialogue, but it seemed to have stolen the entire show. In it, she uninhibitedly abuses on screen. Viewers were shocked to see their favourite actor from Shararat cussing, and reacted to the scene. One said, “Only a director like Vishal Bhardwaj can convince Farida Jalal to cuss in a movie.” Another fan said, “Farida Jalal swearing on camera was not on my 2026 bingo card.” “We got Farida Jalal saying bad words before GTA 6,” joked another.

O Romeo, the upcoming film from Vishal Bharadwaj , is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The makers released the first teaser of the February release, and fans finally got a glimpse into the intense and action-packed world that the director has created. From Shahid Kapoor's rugged look to Farida Jalal's unexpected dialogue delivery, to the stacked cast list, fans have flooded social media with reactions on the film.

Reacting to the teaser, one said, “The world of #ORomeo looks intense, stylish, and loaded with attitude. Shahid is in a fierce zone, and the much-awaited Vishal Bhardwaj × Shahid Kapoor reunion feels electric -this time in a full-blown romantic action avatar.” Another said, “WHAT WAS THIS!!!?? #ORomeo promo is a banger, #ShahidKapoor looks in top form, and#VishalBhardwaj has brought a stellar cast on board for this one. Hyped and excited for this one.”

Fans also liked how slick and stylish the film looks. One commented, “He's wearing gajra and has a gun in his hand, love this. O Romeo is one rare bollywood film to look forward to.” A comment read, "The cast of 'O Romeo' is insane! And the songs in the teaser are fire." “I will be seated for this one for sure,” said another fan.

O Romeo is described as a modern, dark reimagining inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, set against a gritty and violent backdrop. The film explores themes of love, obsession, rage and betrayal, following Shahid’s character as he navigates a world consumed by brutality and emotional turmoil. The film features Triptii Dimri as the female lead. The film is set to release on February 13.