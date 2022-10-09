Om Raut on making edits to Adipurush after backlash: 'We are taking notes'

Adipurush director Om Raut is no longer outrightly denying making changes to his film in wake of all the controversy surrounding the film. Pleas are being filed, boycott calls being made against the movie, based on the Hindu epic of Ramayana. (Also read: ‘Not even 1% of Adipurush is a deviation from Ramayana': Manoj Muntashir)

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. It employs heavy use of CGI and VFX to narrate the grand story of Sita's abduction by Ravana and Lord Ram's saving her from Ravana's lair in Lanka.

Ever since the short teaser was released this week, many have been left disappointed and upset. While some were unhappy with the amateurish CGI, others were upset with the representation of Ravana with beard and a look that's different from what is now canon after the Doordarshan version of Ramayana. Now, in a new interview with News 18, director Om Raut has talked about the bad reaction to the movie and the promise he has made to the viewers.

“Hum par vishwas rakhein (have faith in us). For us, our audience is supreme. So all the sages, our elders, whoever is telling us things, we are taking note of it. We are writing it down and I assure you that when this film releases on 12 January 2023, we will not disappoint anyone. Believe in us, we will make it happen,” Om Raut said.

Asked about whether he will be open to making any changes to his movie amid the backlash, he said, “We have seen only 95 seconds of the teaser. I say this again, we are taking all the notes. I guarantee that nobody will be disappointed.”

Adipurush will release on January 12, 2023. A plea seeking stay on the release of the movie was moved in a Delhi Court.

