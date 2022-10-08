Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / ‘Not even 1% of Adipurush is a deviation from Ramayana': dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir on row

‘Not even 1% of Adipurush is a deviation from Ramayana': dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir on row

bollywood
Published on Oct 08, 2022 06:42 PM IST

Manoj Muntashir and Om Raut have defended their film Adipurush as more pleas are filed and calls are made on the film's ban.

Prabhas as Raghav in Adipurush.
Prabhas as Raghav in Adipurush.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Filmmaker Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir have defended their film Adipurush amid fresh calls for ban and boycott. A few sections in the country are miffed since the film's teaser was released earlier this week and see the film as an insult to the Hindu epic Ramayana. (Also read: 'Sita' Dipika Chikhlia on Adipurush teaser: 'If the character is from Sri Lanka, they should not look like Mughals')

Now, in a latest interview, dialogue writer Manoj and director Om have said that the film doesn't attempt to change the story of Lord Ram. Many have previously raised objections on social media against how Raavan, played by Saif Ali Khan, doesn't look like what we have come to expect of the demon king.

Speaking to News 18, Manoj said, “First of all, not even 1% of our film is a deviation from actual Ramayan. When we speak about Ramayan what comes to our mind and what have you seen in the teaser. Ramayan is an epic in which demon king Raavan kidnaps Ma Sita and Lord Ram goes to Lanka to save her with help from Vaanar Sena. In a nutshell, this is Ramayana as told to a five-year-old kid. This is the story we have lived with, are retelling and showing in our film."

Om Raut chimed in, “The idea is to recreate Ramayana on celluloid. I don't want anyone to misunderstand that we have changed it. It is to translate from books to celluloid. So this is not a film for us. This is a representation of our bhakti, shraddha (devotion and faith) and what we stand for.”

A plea seeking stay on the release of Adipurush has been moved in a Delhi Court. The plea alleged that Lord Rama and Hanuman are portrayed in an unwarranted and inaccurate depiction of wearing leather straps. It also said that Raavana has been shown in a wrong appearance. It has been claimed that the defendants have hurt the religious, cultural, historical and civilisational sentiments of the plaintiff and many other Hindus by depicting Lord Rama and Hanuman in an unwarranted and inaccurate way in the teaser/promo video of their upcoming movie Adipurush.

"Lord Rama is shown as an angry man on a killing spree. Lord Hanuman and Lord Rama are also shown wearing leather accessories in a teaser uploaded on the YouTube page of the producer," the plea said.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
adipurush prabhas om raut + 1 more
adipurush prabhas om raut

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out