bollywood

OM The Battle Within teaser: Aditya Roy Kapur is a fearless warrior, fans wonder if it has 'too much action'

OM The Battle Within teaser shows lead actor Aditya Roy Kapur in action mode as he fights with the baddies, shoots them fearlessly and paraglides his way into the action.
Aditya Roy Kapur in a still from OM The Battle Within teaser. 
Published on Apr 28, 2022 12:00 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Aditya Roy Kapur's power-packed teaser of his upcoming action film OM: The Battle Within is out now. The film also stars Sanjana Sanghi of Dil Bechara fame. She did not feature in the less than a minute-long teaser but shared it on Instagram. The film has been directed by Kapil Verma. Also read: Kapil Sharma asks Aditya Roy Kapur if he was invited to Ranbir Kapoor's bachelor party, advises him to get married soon

The teaser opens with a man saying in Hindi, “Who am I? I don't remember anything,” followed by a child screaming “papa” and an older man saying, “Run Rishi, run." A glimpses of a burning pyre is seen. Moments later, Aditya Roy Kapur's commando avatar attacking men on a ship, beating them up and throwing them into the air with his kicks and punches. His voice says in the background, "Some battles have to be fought over and over again, to win," as he continues to perform one stunt after another, including paragliding as he fights against someone. Fiery scenes of a chopper crash and blasts are abundant in the teaser.

Reacting to the teaser, a fan wrote, “Baaghi 3 ki yad dila di (This reminded of Baaghi 3).” Another pointed out, “Day and night type of tune.” A fan also said, “Kuch jyda he action hai lagta hai (Seems like a bit too much action).”

Sharing the OM teaser on Instagram, Sanjana wrote, “A glimpse into #OM. Ek ladai ko jeetne ke liye usse kai baar ladna padta hai (Some battles have to be fought over and over again, to win). #OM: The Battle Within, releasing in Theatres Worldwide July 1st 2022.”

Aditya was last seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo. Besides OM, he also has Thadam remake and a mini TV series in his kitty. Sanjana also has one more film in pipeline.

Topics
aditya roy kapur sanjana sanghi
