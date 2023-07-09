OMG 2: Akshay Kumar channels his inner Lord Shiva in new footage, teaser out on July 11

Akshay Kumar announced that the teaser of his long-awaited satirical comedy OMG 2 will be unveiled on Tuesday, July 11, a month before the film is slated to release in cinemas on August 11. OMG 2 is the sequel to his 2012 hit OMG - Oh My God!, that also starred Paresh Rawal. (Also Read: Akshay Kumar shares video of his family from a yacht: ‘Thank you God for this sunshine in my life')

Akshay announces teaser release date

Last week, Akshay dropped the posters of OMG 2, featuring him as Lord Shiva, Yami Gautam as a lawyer and Pankaj Tripathi. He also said that the teaser would be out soon.

Now, Akshay announced on Sunday that the teaser of OMG 2 will be launched on Tuesday, July 11. He revealed the date along with a short video of him walking towards the camera intensely in his Lord Shiva avatar. Chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ serenade the background.

About OMG 2

The film is co-produced by Akshay's Cape of Good Films and Viacom18 Studios. It also stars Govind Namdev, who played an agitated sadhu in the first part. While that part also starred Paresh Rawal and Mithun Chakraborty, the sequel is based on a new storyline with new characters essayed by Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. Arun Govil, who played Rama in Ramanand Sagar's TV series Ramayan, is also a part of OMG 2 and will be seen reprising the iconic role of Lord Rama.

Clash with Gadar 2

OMG 2 will clash in cinemas on August 11 with yet another popular, long-awaited sequel. Gadar 2, the sequel to Anil Sharma's 2001 historical blockbuster, will release on the same day. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will reprise their memorable roles of Tara Singh and Sakina, respectively. The sequel, co-produced by Zee Studios, is also directed by Anil and also stars his son Utkarsh Sharma in a supporting role.

Previously, the action romance wasn't the only contender for OMG 2 on the extended Independence Day weekend. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, was also scheduled to release on August 11, but was pushed to December 1 owing to delayed VFX work.

