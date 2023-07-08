Akshay Kumar shares video of his family from a yacht: ‘Thank you God for this sunshine in my life'

Akshay Kumar seems to be vacationing with his family. The actor took to Instagram to post a video of his family enjoying a yacht ride. While the location of their family vacation wasn't disclosed, it seemed from the video that the four of them are having a great time bonding with each other. (Also Read: Akshay Kumar shares closeup look as Lord Shiva from OMG 2, sticks to original release date amid clash with Gadar 2) Akshay Kumar posted a video of his family enjoying a yacht ride

What has Akshay posted?

Akshay posted a video of his family, wife Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav, 20, and daughter Nitara, 10, enjoying a yacht ride together. In the video, they're seen casually chatting with each other while enjoying a sunset.

Akshay captioned the post as, “Nothing better than these precious moments to try my photography skills :) Thank You God for this sunshine in my life. I feel blessed!”

Akshay's family

Akshay started dating his co-star Twinkle Khanna during the shooting of their films, Umesh Mehra's 1999 action drama International Khiladi and Kuku Kohli's 1999 crime drama Zulmi. They got married in 2001.

Twinkle, a former actor, is now an entrepreneur and author. She writes under the pen name of Mrs Funnybones and has three books to her credit: Mrs Funnybones: She's just like You and a lot like Me, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, and Pyjamas Are Forgiving. She's the daughter of veteran actor Dimple Kapadia and late superstar Rajesh Khanna.

Akshay's upcoming films

Akshay was last seen in Raj Mehta's dramedy Selfiee alongside Emraan Hashmi earlier this year. He will next be seen in Amit Rai's satirical comedy OMG 2, the sequel of his 2012 film OMG! - Oh My God, that is slated to release along with Gadar 2 on August 11. Akshay recently shared a poster of the film that shows him as Lord Shiva.

Akshay will also be seen in The Great Indian Rescue, Rustom director Tinu Suresh Desai's Jaswint Singh Gill biopic, alongside Parineeti Chopra. He also stars in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ali Abbas Zafar's action film also starring Tiger Shroff, that will release on the occasion of Eid next year.

