OMG 2: Akshay Kumar channels Lord Shiva in new posters, says 'need your blessings and wishes'

Akshay Kumar has shared two posters of OMG 2, one of which shows him in a look inspired by Lord Shiva. 
Updated on Oct 23, 2021 01:27 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Akshay Kumar has unveiled the first posters from his film OMG 2. The actor is seen in a look inspired from Lord Shiva on one of the posters. 

The first poster shows Akshay in blue, with his eyes closed and hair in dreadlocks. A silhouette of a school student is seen sitting in the bottom and the words, ‘Rakh vishwas, tu hai shiv ka das’ written on the poster. The second poster shows a blue hand, probably of the god, holding the hand of the young boy.

Akshay shared the posters on his social media platforms and wrote, “'Karta kare na kar sake shiv kare so hoye’. Need your blessings and wishes for #OMG2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey. Har Har Mahadev.”

The film also stars Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, director Amit Rai started shooting for the social comedy film in September in Mumbai. Pankaj Tripathi began shooting for his portion of the movie and was to be joined by Akshay in October. 

The report had quoted a source as saying, “While the first film was based on religion, Oh My God 2 will be based in the Indian education system. Pankaj Tripathi will be seen playing the protagonist.” The source further shared, “The story of the film has been crafted in such a way that it will lend itself to the involvement of Akshay's character, integrating the two seamlessly. The movie will also explore topics such as exam pressures and college admissions.”

OMG 2 is the sequel to 2012 film OMG - Oh My God. It was written and directed by Umesh Shukla. Paresh Rawal played the lead who sued god for destroying his shop in an earthquake. Akshay played the role of Lord Krishna while Mithun Chakraborty played a seer, Leeladhar Swamy.

