OMG 2 box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj and Yami-starrer earns 12.7 crore; takes total to 114.3 cr

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 21, 2023 08:49 AM IST

OMG 2 box office collection: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer continuens to perform well, minting ₹12.7 crore on its second Sunday in theatres.

Despite facing tough competition from Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) has fared well at the domestic box office. A day after the film scored a century at the box office, it made another 12.7 crore nett on Sunday, as per early estimates, reported Sacnilk.com. OMG 2 features Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in lead roles and was released on August 11, alongside Gadar 2, which is close to crossing the 400 crore mark. Also read: Remove A certification for OMG 2, cry grows louder among Akshay Kumar fans

OMG 2 box office

OMG 2 features Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam.

After collecting 101.61 crore nett in India in nine days, OMG 2 took its 10-day collection to 114.31 crore nett after its Sunday collection. The film, which had opened at 10.26 crore, and registered its highest collection on day 5 – 17.1 crore – did a business of 85.05 crore nett in its opening week. Running in its second week, OMG 2 earned 6.03 crore nett on Friday, 10.53 crore nett on Saturday and 12.70 nett on Sunday, as per early estimates.

About OMG 2

Starring Akshay Kumar as a messenger of Lord Shiva, Pankaj Tripathi as a devotee of Lord Shiva, Kanti Sharan Mudgal, and Yami Gautam as a lawyer, the film deals with sex education. OMG 2 is directed by Amit Rai and produced by Viacom 18 Studios, Wakaoo Films, and Cape Of Good Films.

Several reports claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as it wanted to tread with caution due to its sensitive theme. However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the film for release and gave it an ‘A’ (adults only) certification.

Recently, OMG 2 cast and makers shared the video of the track Mahadeva. Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar shared the song and wrote, “And it’s time for my favourite track. Let’s go Mahadeva, Mahadeva, Mahadeva!!! Song out now.” Sung, composed and penned by Kashh the song features Akshay.

Yami thanks audience for response to OMG 2

Yami Gautam on Sunday expressed gratitude to the audience. Taking to Instagram, Yami shared an old picture of herself along with husband-filmmaker Aditya Dhar praying to Lord Shiva and Ma Durga. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Thank you for this love and respect. Blessed.” Yami and Aditya can be seen dressed in traditional attire as they perform puja.

