OMG 2 box office day 7 collection: Akshay Kumar film slows down as it nears 100 crore mark

OMG 2 box office: Akshay Kumar's film also starring Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam has slowed down ahead of the ₹100 crore mark. It collected ₹5.25 crore on Thursday as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. The Amit Rai directorial stands at ₹84.72 crore after a week of its release. Also read: Gadar 2 box office day 7 collection: Sunny Deol's film collects ₹283 crore in 1st week, may cross ₹300 crore today

Akshay Kumar plays messenger of Lord Shiva in OMG 2.

The film had released alongside Gadar 2 with a collection of ₹10.26 crore. It went on to record ₹17 crore on Sunday and a little more on the Independence Day on Tuesday, only to slow down on Wednesday with collection of ₹7.2 crore. It further dropped to ₹5.25 crore on Thursday.

Akshay Kumar says Oh My Gadar

Akshay Kumar on Thursday thanked the audience for giving both OMG 2 and Gadar 2 a lot of love. Calling it Oh My Gadar, he tweeted, "A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar and giving us the greatest week in Indian Film History! Pyaar aur aabhar (love and gratitude) #Gadar2 in cinemas #OMG2 in cinemas." He also shared a glimpse of his scene from OMG 2 in which he is seen singing the Gadar song Udd Ja Kaale Kaawan while playing the role of a messenger of lord Shiva.

OMG 2 holds an A certificate

OMG 2 has been provided an A certificate (adults only) while it touches upon the issue of condition of sex education in Indian schools. Those related to the film have shared their disappointment on the same, as they stress upon the need of watching the film with teenagers.

Actor Govind Namdev, who plays pujari in OMG 2, wrote in a Facebook post, “Jo dimaag censor board ko Adipurush jaisi behuda film mein lagana chahiye tha wo unhone ‘Oh My God” jaisi thoughtful aur progressive film ko kaatne kootne mein kharch kar diya! Waah (CBFC should've applied some brain while assessing a pathetic film like Adipurush. But instead, they diverted all their brains in chopping a thoughtful and progressive film like OMG 2)."

Written and directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 features Pankaj Tripathi as a devotee of Lord Shiva named Kanti Sharan Mudgal and Yami as a lawyer. Akshay plays messenger of Lord Shiva in the film. It has been produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo Films. Wakaoo Films had tweeted on Wednesday, “Aapka pyaar hee hamara puraskaar hai (your love is our reward).”

