OMG 2 director Amit Rai says uncut version of the film will be released on OTT: 'If the censor board doesn't understand'

OMG 2 is currently bringing in the numbers at the box office. In a new interview with PTI, director Amit Rai said that they were 'heartbroken' with the A certificate the film received and shared that the film will be available on OTT without any changes. (Also read: Akshay Kumar on OMG 2 getting A certification from CBFC: ‘Adult film jo teenagers ke liye bani hai’)

What the director said

Akshay Kumar in a still from OMG 2.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Amit said, "We were heartbroken because we made the film for everyone to watch, now that cannot happen. We begged them to give us a U/A certificate (children below 12 years of age can watch a film under parental guidance) but they didn't. We tried to convince them till the very end... But then they walked some distance, we walked some distance. The film has been released with modifications..."

When asked if the OTT release of OMG 2 will be released without any cuts, Amit added, "We are happy people have loved the film. The intent of the film was pure. Nobody wanted to titillate the audience, hence they liked it. We have dealt with it (the story) in a way that doesn't sound vulgar. We talk about the reality, but in a sweet and humorous way."

Censor troubles for OMG 2

OMG 2 faced trouble with the CBFC board earlier this month, where reports emerged that the film was scrutinised in view of the objections made against the Prabhas-starrer film Adipurush that released this year in June. After weeks of speculations, the film was finally awarded an A certificate with 27 cuts. Reports also suggested that the makers wanted a UA certificate as their film is about sex education and aims at educating teenagers. However, they had to settle for an A certificate eventually for the film to release in theatres.

OMG 2 had released alongside Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer, both of which have scored bumper openings at the box office. Starring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi, the film delves into the condition of sex education in Indian schools. Akshay plays the role of a messenger of Lord Shiva in the film, that opened to critical acclaim.

