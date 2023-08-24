OMG 2 box office collection day 13: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi film earns 123 crore

OMG 2 had released alongside Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer, both of which have recorded massive numbers at the box office. OMG 2 opened in theatres on August 11 at ₹10.26 crore and stood at ₹85 crore after a week. After its second Sunday collection of ₹12 crore on its second Sunday, it has been constant at around ₹3-3.75 crore since its second Monday.

Twinkle Khanna congratulates Akshay Kumar

Akshay's wife and writer Twinkle Khanna on Wednesday shared a sweet message for the actor on the success of OMG 2. Taking to Instagram, Twinkle penned a note for Akshay and shared the poster with the film's collection on it. She wrote, “Congratulations Mr K! So proud of you-A movie that helps change the system and shakes the box office as well. #omg2.” Bobby Deol even congratulated her and Akshay on the film's success in the comments section.

More about OMG 2

Directed by Amit Rai, the film delves into the condition of sex education in Indian schools. It also stars Yami Gautam. The film however, holds an A certificate which was granted by the censor board after several modifications. All from OMG 2 actor Pankaj Tripathi to Govind Namdev have shared their concern over the same on social media.

Overwhelmed with the positive response that OMG 2 has garnered since its release alongside Gadar 2, Akshay had also expressed gratitude to moviegoers and wished success for Gadar 2. Calling it ‘Oh My Gadar’ phenomenon, he wrote on his social media pages, "A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar and giving us the greatest week in Indian Film History!”

OMG 2 has turned out to be successful after Akshay's earlier films failed to get the desired response at the box office. He was last seen with Emraan Hashmi in Selfiee earlier this year.

