OMG 2 actor Govind Namdev slams CBFC for giving his film A certificate: 'Jo dimag Adipurush jaisi behuda film mein…'

Govind Namdev, who plays Pujari in Akshay Kumar's OMG franchise, has slammed the Central Board of Film Certification for clearing OMG 2 with an ‘A’ or Adult certification. In a Facebook post, the actor asked the CBFC to reconsider its decision of assigning A certificate to a film targeted towards teenagers. (Also Read: Oh My Gadar: Akshay Kumar thanks audiences for the ‘greatest week’ in film history)

Govind Namdev's Facebook post

Govind Namdev in OMG: Oh My God

Govind Namdev, who reprises his role of Pujari in OMG 2, took to Facebook and wrote a long note on the film's struggle to get a U/A certification from CBFC. He wrote, "OMG, O MY GOD is released finally with 24 Censor cuts and senseless A certificate so that teenagers should not see the movie for whom the movie is made, And Censor has passed it!”

Comparison with Adipurush

Govind then compared OMG 2's struggle with CBFC to that of Adipurush's. Om Raut's interpretation of the Ramayana released in June and was widely panned for its colloquial and derogatory dialogues that were later corrected by the makers upon backlash.

“Jo dimaag censor board ko Adipurush jaisi behuda film mein lagana chahiye tha wo unhone ‘Oh My God” jaisi thoughtful aur progressive film ko kaatne kootne mein kharch kar diya! Waah (CBFC should've applied some brain while assessing a pathetic film like Adipurush. But instead, they diverted all their brains in chopping a thoughtful and progressive film like OMG 2)," Govind further wrote in the Facebook post.

He then requested the CBFC to reconsider its decision since OMG 2, based on the taboo subject of sex education, is a film made for and targeted towards teenagers. “It will be a wise step if Censor rectify its mistake and give at least UA certificate to let a positive revolution set in for the betterment of our society’s teenagers upbringing," he wrote.

About OMG 2

The sequel of Umesh Shukla's 2012 satire OMG - Oh My God!, OMG 2 is directed by Amit Rai. It is co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, both of whom starred in the first film. The sequel stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Akshay among others. It has earned ₹80 crore at the box office so far.

