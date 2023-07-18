OMG 2 song Oonchi Oonchi Waadi: Akshay Kumar is God in disguise for a worried father Pankaj Tripathi

Akshay Kumar has unveiled the first song from his upcoming film OMG 2 and it serves as a perfect Shiv bhajan (hymn) featuring Pankaj Tripathi with Akshay as Lord Shiva. Titled Oonchi Oonchi Waadi, the song has been sung by Hansraj Raghuwanshi with music by Djstrings. It has been penned by Kabeer Shukla, Hansraj Raghuwanshi, Djstrings and composed by them along with Raahi. Also read: OMG 2 teaser: Akshay Kumar channels Lord Shiva as he comes to Pankaj Tripathi's rescue in his hour of need. Watch

Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar in stills from OMG 2 song Oonchi Oonchi Waadi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Oonchi Oonchi Waadi shows Pankaj as an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, who devotes all his free time in singing bhajans in a Shiv temple, washing the temple corridors, doing puja with his family at home and goes around with tilak on his forehead.

However, things turn bad for his son, who is unable to adjust in a bigger and better school. Pankaj is also seen as a worried father. Akshay Kumar comes to their rescue in the form of Lord Shiva, giving the father as well the son strength to deal with challenges in life. However, there is a scene showing the boy coming in front of a train in a suicide attempt, but it's not clear if the boy is saved or not.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Oonchi Oonchi Waadi poster

On Monday, Akshay Kumar shared the poster of the song, which featured Pankaj sitting on a scooty with his hands raised in the air and surrounded by Shiva devotees. He was in a half-sleeve shirt paired with a blue jacket and had a tilak on his forehead. He wrote along with it, "Bhole Shankar resides in #OonchiOonchiWaadi. Song out tomorrow! OMG 2 in theatres on August 11.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pankaj Tripathi's glimpse from the OMG 2 song was unveiled on Monday.

More about OMG 2

The OMG 2 teaser was unveiled last week and was received well by the audience. Akshay said, ""Rakh vishwas (have faith)" as he shared it on social media. It introduced Pankaj as a Shiva devotee named Kanti Sharan Mudgal while Akshay was seen in a look inspired from Lord Shiva. He was seen with six pack abs in a shirtless avatar and sported dreadlocks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 also stars Yami Gautam as a lawyer. Her solo poster was shared online with the caption, “sach wahi hai jo saabit kiya ja sake (truth is what that can be proved). The battle for truth is about to begin.” The film is set to release in theatres on August 11, clashing with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2.

OMG 2 is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar's 2012 film OMG: Oh my God'. Akshay's character was inspired by Lord Krishna in that film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON