bollywood

On Ajay Devgn's 52nd birthday, wife Kajol, Kareena Kapoor send good wishes

Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Sidharth Malhotra, and others wished Ajay Devgn on his birthday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 02:02 PM IST
Ajay Devgn has been in the film industry for around 30 years.

Actor Ajay Devgn turned a year older on Friday, and his wife Kajol, actors Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Esha Deol, Sidharth Malhotra, among many others, took to social media to wish him on the occasion.

Taking to Twitter and posting a picture of Ajay, Kajol wrote: "Tried getting a selfie but the only 'selfie' I could manage was his 'self' with another camera .. doing what makes him happiest! Happy Birthday... today and always @ajaydevgn."

Kareena, who has worked with Ajay in films such as Omkara and Golmaal 3 among others, took to Instagram Stories to wish Ajay. She wrote: "Happy birthday Singham!" Anil Kapoor wrote on Twitter: "Happy Birthday, @ajaydevgn !! Wishing you a great year filled with health, success & happiness! Looking forward to watching #TheBigBull!!" The picture he shared with the post showed Ajay feeding him a piece of cake.

Sanjay Dutt posted a picture of them together and wrote: "Happy Birthday brother @ajaydevgn! Wishing you a year ahead filled with love & happiness. Love you!"

Sidharth Malhotra wrote on Instagram Stories: "Happy Birthday @Ajaydevgn sir! Wishing all the love, luck & good health."

Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and sharing an illustration of Ajay, wrote: "My dearest dearest AJ -you are not only a good actor but a great friend too. I wish you a fantastic birthday - time to reunite soon - and do loads of Dhamaal...... love you @ajaydevgn #HappyBirthdayAjayDevgn."

Suniel Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and Sanjay Dutt wished the actor on his birthday.

Suniel Shetty, sharing a throwback picture from the '90s, wrote on Instagram: "A toast to old friendships with forever fresh memories. Many many happy returns of the day AJ!! @ajaydevgn."

Kareena Kapoor and Esha Deol also wished Ajay Devgn.

Also read: Dia Mirza expecting first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi: 'Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb'

Esha Deol who worked with Ajay in Mani Ratnam's Yuva, posted a picture on Instagram and wrote: "Happy Birthday @Ajaydevgn stay happy & healthy!"

On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of his new film RRR also released a first-look motion poster of his character.

