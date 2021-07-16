On Katrina Kaif's birthday, meet her mom Suzanne, sister Isabelle and other siblings

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 03:17 PM IST
Actor Katrina Kaif is a fine example of an outsider finding success in the Hindi film industry. Despite making a disastrous debut with Boom, Katrina steadily climbed to the very top of Bollywood. On her birthday on Friday, here's a look at her family, including mother Suzanne and seven siblings.

On numerous occasions, Katrina Kaif has spoken about her mother Suzanne Turquotte, a lawyer and a social worker. Be it on Mother's Day or on her birthday, Katrina has always spoken very fondly of her mother. In one of her many posts about Suzanne, Katrina had written: "My mama.... all I loved to do was hug and dance with my mom ... my strongest memory from Childhood is always hanging on to my moms waist."

Katrina has three older sisters, three younger sisters and one elder brother. According to a report in Republic TV, her oldest sister is Stephanie Turquotte. Little is known of her as she is very private person. Katrina's only brother, Sebastien Turquotte, is the second child of the family. Reports suggest he is a furniture designer and an adventure junkie. Her third sibling is Christine Turquotte, who is married and a homemaker.

Natacha Turquotte (Roberts) is Katrina’s third elder sister and is a jewellery designer.

Katrina's fourth sister, Melissa Turquotte, is a mathematician and a scholar. Reportedly, she won the prestigious Laing O’ Rourke Mathematics Award at Imperial College in 2009. Next in line is Isabelle, who is a model and actor in Bollywood. The youngest of the lot is Sonia Turquotte, who is a photographer and a designer.

Katrina has a slew of projects in various stages of development - her film with Akshay Kumar, Sooryavanshi, is up for release. She has also signed up for the next film in the Tiger franchise, and has Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi also in the pipeline.

