On Republic Day 2022, Kangana Ranaut, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar and other celebrities wish fans: 'Salaam India'

India is celebrating the 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of independence. Many Bollywood celebrities wished their fans on social media to mark the occasion.

Actor Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of the Indian flag on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Happy Republic Day.”

Just a day before, she also posted a video with the caption, “Our first National Anthem. Enjoy. Happy Republic Day in advance to all." In the video, one could see Subash Chandra Bose meeting foreign leaders and the members of his Army marching and participating in the various drills.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Stories to wish her fans. She posted a big emoji of Indian flag and wrote, “Happy Republic Day. 26.01.2022. Jai Hind.”

Vicky Kaushal shared a still from his film Sardar Udham and wrote: “Happy Republic Day.”

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shared a picture from her TV, in which the Republic Day parade was playing. She captioned the photo, “Happy Republic Day,” and “Republic Day tradition with the kids.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar penned a sweet message on his Instagram Stories to wish his fans. He wrote, “To the spirit of our republic-may we continue to uphold, cherish and celebrate our constitution-the pillar that upholds the country's values and binds it together in unity. Jai Hind. Happy Republic Day.”

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar shared a photo of the Constitution of India on her Instagram Stories. She captioned it with, “Salaam India. Happy Republic Day.”

The grand Republic Day parade started at 10:30 am on Wednesday amid foggy weather. As per tradition, the national flag was unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute, presented by Ceremonial Battery of 871 Field Regiment.

To mark the occasion, the Ministry of Defence has conceptualised a series of new events during the main parade on Rajpath and the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29.

(With inputs from ANI)

