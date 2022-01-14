Kareena Kapoor says her kids Taimur and Jeh are 'absolute monsters’, reveals her plans for weekend

Actor Kareena Kapoor shared a video of herself on Instagram, teasing the new Hotel Transylvania: Transformania filter. In the video, Kareena can be heard saying, “My kids are absolute monsters.”

On Friday, Kareena posted a small clip in which she says, “My kids are absolute monsters, specially Taimur. But today I am gonna show them who the real monster is.” She then applies a monster filter and says, “Check out this new filter by Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. My family absolutely loves this franchise, so don't forget to watch it on Amazon Prime.”

She captioned the clip, “My house will be filled with monsters this weekend… I'm going to spend some family time watching #HotelTransylvaniaOnPrime @primevideoin. What’s your plan for the weekend?” Kareena added Blackpink's song How You Like That in the background of the video.

Many fans reacted to Kareena's video. One person commented, “You look pretty even after applying that monster filter on your face. What kind of a sorcery is that.” Another one said, “Looking gorgeous bebo.” While one wrote, “That's my favourite movie of all times.”

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania released on Amazon Prime on January 14. The animated film is directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon from a screenplay by Amos Vernon, Nunzio Randazzo, and Genndy Tartakovsky, who directed the first three films. The film features the voices of Selena Gomez (Mavis), Brian Hull (Drac), Jim Gaffigan (Van Helsing), Kathryn Hahn (Ericka), Steve Buscemi (Wayne), Molly Shannon (Wanda), David Spade (Griffin the Invisible Man) and Keegan-Michael Key (Murray).

Read More: Kareena Kapoor reveals Saif Ali Khan stayed at hotel after her covid diagnosis; will shower Jeh, Taimur with kisses now

Kareena's last film was Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium, which was released in 2020. She will be seen next with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial, is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.

