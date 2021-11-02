On Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, Karan Johar calls him 'unmatchable father'; Simi Garewal says he has 'right to be legend'

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 56th birthday on Tuesday, November 2. On the occasion, his friends and colleagues from the industry took to social media to pen birthday notes. Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a post featuring a few of the duo's pictures and showered him with praises.

“I met him on the sets of Karan Arjun for the first time …. I tagged along with my father to hang out with Kajol… not realising I was going to meet a man who would go on to shape my life, my career and my very being ….his charisma and intelligence is a globally known fact … but I have the privilege of witnessing his humanity and heart… an unmatchable father … a rock-solid husband … a loving brother and an indispensable friend …. He is all that and so much more …Love you so much Bhai … may every Mannat of yours get answered and the abundant love you rightfully deserve keep coming your way…. Happy birthday!” Karan wrote.

Simi Garewal, who has hosted Shah Rukh on her talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy birthday dear @iamsrk! That you've weathered both storms & success with such grace is a testament to your character & dignity. You have a soul connection with millions, unlike anyone else. You have the right to be a legend. What a bright light u are SRK. Just keep shining.”

Malaika Arora, who performed with Shah Rukh on the hit song Chaiyya Chaiyya in Dil Se, revisited the train song and penned a birthday message. She wrote, “23 years back was a fangirl n I continue to be one. Seeing you through all these years and how you carry yourself has not just been a pleasure but also Inspiring. How you strive tirelessly to make every day and every year better for people around you is beyond amazing. This year... this day is extra special, this day is extra sweet and I hope it always remains that way cos you deserve it all. Now and forever!!!! Happy birthday @iamsrk.”

Other stars such as Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Farah Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Madhuri Dixit were among the many stars who wished Shah Rukh.

Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma and Ayushmann Khurrana wish Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday.

Shah Rukh has been away from the spotlight since his elder son Aryan Khan was released on bail last month. He was arrested in the cruise drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

