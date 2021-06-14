On Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, Rumi Jaffery revisits their 'last WhatsApp chats'

Filmmaker Rumi Jaffery, who was planning on making a film with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has spoken about his last conversations with him, on Sushant's first death anniversary.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai house on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai Police initially ruled the death a suicide, but the case was later taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Rumi Jaffery, in an interview with a leading daily, spoke about Sushant, and remembered their final conversations over text. "Today, when I revisit our last chats of 2020 on Whatsapp, I can see messages that read – ‘Sir aapko bohot miss kar raha hoon (I miss you a lot)’ and I would tell him to have patience till the lockdown gets lifted. We used to meet a lot. He would always say, ‘Aapke saath baat karta hoon toh bohot positive energy milti hai (I feel positive while talking to you)’."

He continued, "You know he always believed in these vibes and energies, right? Usse sunna bohot pasand tha. So we would visit each other at our respective homes and apart from our film project we would talk about different subjects for long hours."

Rumi was working with Sushant and actor Rhea Chakraborty on a film, which was held up because of the coronavirus lockdown. Sushant's family has accused Rhea of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his funds. Rhea has denied the accusations, and has filed a counter-case against two of Sushant's sisters.

Also read: When Sushant Singh Rajput gave a tour of warm yet futuristic home in Mumbai

Sushant was last seen in the film Dil Bechara. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra and co-starring Sanjana Sanghi, the film released posthumously on Disney+ Hotstar.