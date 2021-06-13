When Sushant Singh Rajput gave a tour of warm yet futuristic home in Mumbai

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's home in Mumbai was a mirror of his own personality - warm and friendly yet full of fascination of future and everything that was far away.

Couple of years ago, the paint brand Asian Paints had shot a video with Sushant Singh Rajput, giving viewers and his fans a closer look at his Mumbai home. On his first death anniversary, let's take a look of the place.

At the start of the video, Sushant took viewers from his living room to his study and then to his entertainment room. He revealed how he was first shown the pictures of the house when he was shooting for a film in Budapest. He loved the place so much that he decided to buy the place. “I was really, really waiting to get here to experience this house,” he said in the video.

The first stop in the video of his home was his living room. Describing it, Sushant said in the video, “I define my living room as a time travelling room because there are different stories here, condensed in different forms, talking about different histories, the future, everything.” As the camera pans, we saw metal artworks, book shelves and retro movie posters. He also had an entire wall full of old pictures, each revealing a story of its own. Also kept in his living room was his gigantic telescope. In the video, he said he can see the rings of Saturn, moons of Jupiter and even the Andromeda galaxy using the telescope.

Sushant Singh Rajput and his yellow study table.

A glimpse of Sushant Singh Rajput's living room.

The next stop was what used to be his study. The cosy room was lined with books and his favourite yellow study table.

While the house appeared lived-in and had an air of warmth about it, it was also a mirror of his passion for astronomy. This combination continued to his entertainment room as well. The room had a movie projector, pictures from his visit to NASA, a few miniatures of space shuttles and much more.

