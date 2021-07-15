Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / On Sussanne Khan’s photo, ex-husband Hrithik Roshan goes 'arre wah', Aly Goni leaves fiery comment
bollywood

On Sussanne Khan’s photo, ex-husband Hrithik Roshan goes 'arre wah', Aly Goni leaves fiery comment

Sussanne Khan shared a new picture on Instagram and it got a stamp of approval from her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan. She also got compliments from Aly Goni and Preity Zinta.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 05:46 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan praised Sussanne Khan’s latest picture.

Hrithik Roshan complimented a new picture of his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. She took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a denim jacket with a patchwork design and white pants. Her hair was styled in a blonde bob.

Sharing the picture, Sussanne Khan wrote, “A grateful heart is a magnet for miracles… #gratitudeattitude #happysoulsaretheprettiest #lifeisbeautiful.” Hrithik Roshan commented, “Arre wah,” along with a clapping emoji. The picture also got a lot of love from others.

Aly Goni dropped a fire emoji on the post. “So pretty,” Preity Zinta wrote, along with heart emojis. Hrithik’s niece Pashmina Roshan called Sussanne ‘beautiful’.

Sussanne’s photo also drew praise from fans. “You’re Magnetic Grace personified @suzkr,” one wrote. Another called the picture ‘mind blowing’, while a third said, “So beautiful n preety susaane ji.”

Earlier this week, Sussanne gave fans a peek into her closet as she shared a mirror selfie, announcing that she was ready for the monsoon. “Just coz it’s gum boots season…. We absolutely must wear them….. @brunellocucinelli I love these boots! #monsooninmumbai,” she wrote in her caption.

Hrithik and Sussanne got married in 2000, shortly after the release of his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. They announced their separation in 2013 and got divorced the following year. They have two sons - Hrehaan and Hridaan.

Also see: Raj Kundra’s Chura Ke Dil Mera challenge features pregnant Shilpa Shetty, Mimi dialogue. Watch

Despite parting ways, Hrithik and Sussanne continue to be on good terms with each other. A few years ago, their friendly equation sparked rumours of a reconciliation. However, Sussanne ruled out any such possibility. She tweeted in 2016, “I request people to stop speculating. There will never be a reconciliation with @iHrithik. But we will always be good parents. #no1priority.”

Hrithik is currently shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which marks his maiden collaboration with Deepika Padukone. He also has Krrish 4 in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sussanne khan hrithik roshan

Related Stories

bollywood

Zayed Khan celebrates birthday with sister Sussanne Khan and family, his haircut reminds fan of Hrithik Roshan

PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 01:58 PM IST
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan shares new bare-chested pic, ex-wife Sussanne Khan says 'You look 21'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 09:25 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Psst, a bite please! Woman voices thoughts of her cats, leaves netizens giggling

Passenger invites cab driver for helicopter ride, he shares video

Baby elephant gets a trunk massage to help clear its nose. Watch

Elon Musk has this to say on Jack Dorsey’s reply to Twitter’s Fleet-related post
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra SSC result
PM Modi
Malik movie review
Rishabh Pant
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Zika cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP