On Sussanne Khan’s photo, ex-husband Hrithik Roshan goes 'arre wah', Aly Goni leaves fiery comment

Hrithik Roshan complimented a new picture of his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. She took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a denim jacket with a patchwork design and white pants. Her hair was styled in a blonde bob.

Sharing the picture, Sussanne Khan wrote, “A grateful heart is a magnet for miracles… #gratitudeattitude #happysoulsaretheprettiest #lifeisbeautiful.” Hrithik Roshan commented, “Arre wah,” along with a clapping emoji. The picture also got a lot of love from others.

Aly Goni dropped a fire emoji on the post. “So pretty,” Preity Zinta wrote, along with heart emojis. Hrithik’s niece Pashmina Roshan called Sussanne ‘beautiful’.

Sussanne’s photo also drew praise from fans. “You’re Magnetic Grace personified @suzkr,” one wrote. Another called the picture ‘mind blowing’, while a third said, “So beautiful n preety susaane ji.”

Earlier this week, Sussanne gave fans a peek into her closet as she shared a mirror selfie, announcing that she was ready for the monsoon. “Just coz it’s gum boots season…. We absolutely must wear them….. @brunellocucinelli I love these boots! #monsooninmumbai,” she wrote in her caption.

Hrithik and Sussanne got married in 2000, shortly after the release of his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. They announced their separation in 2013 and got divorced the following year. They have two sons - Hrehaan and Hridaan.

Despite parting ways, Hrithik and Sussanne continue to be on good terms with each other. A few years ago, their friendly equation sparked rumours of a reconciliation. However, Sussanne ruled out any such possibility. She tweeted in 2016, “I request people to stop speculating. There will never be a reconciliation with @iHrithik. But we will always be good parents. #no1priority.”

Hrithik is currently shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which marks his maiden collaboration with Deepika Padukone. He also has Krrish 4 in the pipeline.