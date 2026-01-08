‘Original version of Delhi-6 opens with ashes immersion of Abhishek Bachchan’s character’: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Delhi-6, which starred actors Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor, released in 2009. Now, after nearly 19 years, speaking with SCREEN, the filmmaker revealed that there is a different version of the film. He revealed that the unreleased version opened with the death of the film’s protagonist, Abhishek Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor starred in Delhi-6 together.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra talks about Delhi-6's original story Rakeysh, however, said that the country isn't ready for the film’s original version. “The original film opens with the ashes immersion of Abhishek’s character in the Ganges. And over that, a voiceover comes, in Abhishek’s voice, saying, ‘These are my ashes.’ That’s how the story begins, and in the very opening frame, you are told that your hero is dead. That’s the original version. I still have it with me. That’s the one that went to the Venice Film Festival. They saw the film, they freaked out, they said ‘wow,’ and they gave it a lovely reception out there."

Rakeysh shares why he changed it When asked why he changed the ending for release in India, Rakeysh said it was out of "foolishness." “Out of foolishness. Sheer foolishness. We, filmmakers, are foolish people, mad, foolish, all of that. I think there was so much dark humour in the film. There was so much going on that everybody who saw the cut said, ‘Leave it with some hope,’ and all that. And I fell for it. I shouldn’t have,” he added.

Rakeysh was asked if he has plans to release the original version. He said he isn't sure, as he feels "the time isn’t right" and that "the nation hasn’t evolved; in fact, we have gone down the hole in many ways."

About Delhi-6 Delhi-6 also stars Waheeda Rehman, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rishi Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Atul Kulkarni, Pavan Malhotra, Deepak Dobriyal, Divya Dutta, Vijay Raaz and Om Puri. The film was a commercial failure at the box office but received mixed reviews from critics.

About Abhishek, Rakeysh's films Abhishek was last seen in Madhumita's Kaalidhar Laapata. The film also starred Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Daivik Bhagela. He will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan, among others.

Apart from Delhi-6, Rakeysh has directed Aks, Rang De Basanti, Teen Thay Bhai, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Mirzya, Fanney Khan, Mere Pyare Prime Minister and Toofaan.