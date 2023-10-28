Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Orry parties with Karan Johar, Ananya Panday and Sanjay Kapoor. See pics

Orry parties with Karan Johar, Ananya Panday and Sanjay Kapoor. See pics

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 28, 2023 04:23 PM IST

Orhan Awatramani attended yet another star-studded party and shared a bunch of pictures with B-town celebs. Check out the pictures below.

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani shared a bunch of pictures from a recently held Diwali party on Friday on his Instagram Stories. The social media influencer shared the frame with a host of Bollywood celebrities, including filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Ananya Panday and Sanjay Kapoor to name a few. (Also read: Raj Kundra reveals he was stripped in jail after arrest in pornography case: ‘Media to nanga kar hi rahi thi…’)

Orry's latest party pictures

Orry shared a bunch of pictures from the latest party on his Instagram Stories.

On Friday, Orry shared a number of pictures from a recent party on his Instagram Stories. In one of the pictures, he was seen posing with director Karan Johar. The Koffee with Karan host was spotted in a shiny black and bue shirt.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Orry also posed a picture with Sanjay Kapoor. A second picture saw Orry thanking Ananya Panday for crouching down to click the picture with him. "Cause every shortie needs a tallie. thank you for crouching down for me," he said in the caption. Some other stars who were seen at the party with Orry were Shanaya Kapoor and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta.

About Orry

Orhan first came to the media spotlight after he was regularly seen with actor Janhvi Kapoor. Later, he was seen hanging out with Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and other star kids in Bollywood. In an interview with Cosmopolitan India, he talked about his work and said, “I’m sleeping or I’m working. I work very hard. No. I go to the gym and do a lot of self-reflection. Sometimes I do yoga, get a massage. You know, I’m working, but on myself.”

Orhan had also shared that he cannot describe his profession as he is a ‘singer, songwriter, fashion designer, creative director, fashion stylist, executive assistant, shopper, buyer, a football player, art curator’. “I get offers all the time. But I don’t speak Hindi very well. A friend of mine loves Hindi movies, so we got together at her house to watch Padmaavat. It took me three days to watch the movie because she had to keep translating it for me. I just didn’t know what was going on. Great film. Loved it. And now I’ve watched it like 30 times. So no—no Bollywood for me right now,” he added.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
karan johar ananya panday sanjay kapoor
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP