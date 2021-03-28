Padmini Kohlapure rejected Ram Teri Ganga Maili because of one scene, says Raj Kapoor wanted to replace Mandakini

Actor Padmini Kohlapure has said that she has rejected films that eventually went to Rekha, Sridevi and Rati Agnihotri in her career, but she has some regrets about turning down Ram Teri Ganga Maili. Directed by Raj Kapoor and starring Rajiv Kapoor in the lead role, the film was a box office success.

Padmini said in an interview that she was apprehensive about a kissing scene in the film, which is why she passed on the opportunity. Mandakini was eventually cast in the role, but according to Padmini, Raj Kapoor was willing to replace her even after 45 days of shooting.

"I was offered Rati Agnihotri's role in Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Rekha's role in Silsila, and Sridevi's role in Tohfa, but I couldn't do them for some reason or the other. You can't grab every film that comes your way, If a film does well to the magnitude that RTGM did, you do feel that you should have been a part of it. RTGM did astoundingly well, Mandakini did a good job, the songs were beautiful. But then, Rajji knew my inhibitions. He exactly knew why I wasn't doing it," she told a leading daily.

She said that she didn't have an issue with the breastfeeding scene in the film, as it wasn't a part of the script when she was in talks for the project, but she had her reservations about the kiss. She said that it had 'nothing' to do with Rajiv, but 'just that I was not comfortable about kissing on screen'. She added, "But yet, Raj ji asked me to reconsider it even after he'd completed a 45-day schedule with Mandakini and others."

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor twins with sea at cousin's wedding in Maldives; aunt Padmini Kolhapure, Rohan Shrestha attend. See pics

Padmini recently had a reason to celebrate -- her son Priyaank Sharma tied the knot with Shaza Morani. She'd travelled to the Maldives with their families for the first leg of the wedding celebrations, which continued back in India after they returned.

Rajiv Kapoor died earlier this year, with Ram Teri Ganga Maili remaining the highlight of his short acting career.