Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pagglait trailer: Sanya Malhotra sets out on a quirky journey to self-discovery after husband's death. Watch
bollywood

Pagglait trailer: Sanya Malhotra sets out on a quirky journey to self-discovery after husband's death. Watch

Sanya Malhotra plays Sandhya in the upcoming Netflix movie Pagglait. The movie sees the actor essay the role of a young widow on a journey of self-discovery.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:35 PM IST
Sanya Malhotra in Netflix's Pagglait.

Actor Sanya Malhotra stars as the lead in the upcoming Netflix movie Pagglait. The trailer was released on Tuesday and it teases a quirky self-discovery journey in the making. The trailer revisits the teaser, released on Sanya's birthday last month, reminding viewers that her character, Sandhya, is unable to mourn the untimely death of her husband.

While the family prepares for the last rites and other post-funeral ceremonies, life seems normal for Sandhya. Her friend rushes to be by her side, hoping to console the widow but Sandhya's attention was on the comments the social media post announcing her husband's death and a mouth-watering serving of paani puri. Life takes a turn when a life insurance agent walks into the house and reveals that her husband has left behind 50 lakhs under his wife's name.

As the family contemplates what to do next, scheming ways to keep their son's money within the family, Sandhya seems to have other plans. The youngster, caught between the tug-of-war at home, wants to live her life, explore the world and through the process, find herself. "Jab ladki logo ko akal aati hai..log unhe pagglait hi kahte hai (when women gain sense, they are called mad)," Sandhya says at one point of the trailer.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Taimur includes his baby brother in his fresh batch of family-shaped cookies

The Big Bull teaser: Abhishek Bachchan's film will give you Scam 1992 flashbacks

Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali is 'happily separated' from DJ Aqeel

Roohi box office collection day 5: Janhvi Kapoor starrer drops on Monday

Also Read: The Big Bull teaser: Abhishek Bachchan's film will give you Scam 1992 flashbacks

Pagglait stars an ensemble cast including Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chaddha, Sayani Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Natasha Rastogi, Rajesh Tailang, Shruti Sharma, Jameel Khan, Meghna Malik, Ananya Khare, Yamini Singh, Bhupesh Pandya, Chetan Sharma, Aasif Khan, Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Ashlesha Thakur, Sachin Chaudhary and Saroj Singh.

Talking about the movie, Sanya previously said, “So thrilled to announce this film which is very close to my heart on my special day. I essay the role of Sandhya, a character very different from what I have previously portrayed on-screen. My Pagglait journey was Pagglait indeed- and I can’t wait for the world to witness this unique story very soon.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sanya malhotra

Related Stories

bollywood

Govinda says Bollywood conspired against him, reveals he's lost 16 crore: 'Apne bhi paraaye ho jaate hain'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:54 AM IST
bollywood

Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali is 'happily separated' from DJ Aqeel: 'There wasn’t any third person involved'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:53 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP