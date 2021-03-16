Pagglait trailer: Sanya Malhotra sets out on a quirky journey to self-discovery after husband's death. Watch

Actor Sanya Malhotra stars as the lead in the upcoming Netflix movie Pagglait. The trailer was released on Tuesday and it teases a quirky self-discovery journey in the making. The trailer revisits the teaser, released on Sanya's birthday last month, reminding viewers that her character, Sandhya, is unable to mourn the untimely death of her husband.

While the family prepares for the last rites and other post-funeral ceremonies, life seems normal for Sandhya. Her friend rushes to be by her side, hoping to console the widow but Sandhya's attention was on the comments the social media post announcing her husband's death and a mouth-watering serving of paani puri. Life takes a turn when a life insurance agent walks into the house and reveals that her husband has left behind ₹50 lakhs under his wife's name.

As the family contemplates what to do next, scheming ways to keep their son's money within the family, Sandhya seems to have other plans. The youngster, caught between the tug-of-war at home, wants to live her life, explore the world and through the process, find herself. "Jab ladki logo ko akal aati hai..log unhe pagglait hi kahte hai (when women gain sense, they are called mad)," Sandhya says at one point of the trailer.

Pagglait stars an ensemble cast including Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chaddha, Sayani Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Natasha Rastogi, Rajesh Tailang, Shruti Sharma, Jameel Khan, Meghna Malik, Ananya Khare, Yamini Singh, Bhupesh Pandya, Chetan Sharma, Aasif Khan, Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Ashlesha Thakur, Sachin Chaudhary and Saroj Singh.

Talking about the movie, Sanya previously said, “So thrilled to announce this film which is very close to my heart on my special day. I essay the role of Sandhya, a character very different from what I have previously portrayed on-screen. My Pagglait journey was Pagglait indeed- and I can’t wait for the world to witness this unique story very soon.”

