The Big Bull teaser: Abhishek Bachchan's film will give you Scam 1992 flashbacks. Watch
Abhishek Bachchan has shared the first teaser for his upcoming film, The Big Bull. The film is set in the late 1980s-early 1990s and stars Abhishek as a stock broker who rocks the Dalal Street like no one before.
Sharing the teaser, Abhishek wrote, "Introducing The Big Bull... The mother of all scams!!! Trailer out on 19th March. #TheBigBull releasing on 8th April only on @DisneyplusHSVIP, stay tuned!" In the teaser, actor and producer Ajay Devgn introduces Hemant Shah. He tells the viewers how those born in a life without privilege, often take things into their own hands.
There are shots of the Dalal Streets and Marine Drive, in Mumbai, men in crisp white uniforms making deals, cheques worth millions getting signed, and only Abhishek's back facing the camera.
The movie is bound to remind many of last year's Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, directed by Hansal Mehta. The series was a big critical success and was loved by audiences as well. Hansal took to Twitter to wish Abhishek and the team good luck on their movie. "All the very best. Looking forward to watching this one! Especially @juniorbachchan as Hemant Shah," Hansal tweeted.
Directed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bull has Ileana D’Cruz as the female lead and also stars Ram Kapoor, Sumit Vats, Sohum Shah, Nikita Dutta and Lekha Tripathi in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Ajay and Anand Pandit.
Also read: Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali is 'happily separated' from DJ Aqeel: 'There wasn’t any third person involved'
Talking about working with Abhishek, producer Anand Pandit had earlier said, “Abhishek believes in acing everything he does and he is very committed to his craft. Coming from a family that has been around for many years, he makes sure everyone on set is comfortable. He makes sure to read his script thoroughly and doesn’t waste people’s time. He has been an example to many people on set. As a producer, he is a dream to work with.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taimur includes his baby brother in his fresh batch of family-shaped cookies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pagglait Trailer: Sanya Malhotra sets on a quirky journey to self-discovery
- Sanya Malhotra plays Sandhya in the upcoming Netflix movie Pagglait. The movie sees the actor essay the role of a young widow on a journey of self-discovery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Big Bull teaser: Abhishek Bachchan's film will give you Scam 1992 flashbacks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali is 'happily separated' from DJ Aqeel
- Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali has confirmed her separation from husband DJ Aqeel. The couple share two children together. She explained that their relationship status changed nine years ago and there wasn't a third person involved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi box office collection day 5: Janhvi Kapoor starrer drops on Monday
- Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's horror-comedy Roohi has collected ₹1.35 crore on Monday, Day 5, witnessing more than a 50% dip as against their Sunday collection.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena-Saif get a shoutout from his sister Saba: 'I can count on you both'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas disagree on their heavenly food choices, watch
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share videos of themselves enjoying a pizza and cheeseburger, respectively.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayushmann blames Tahira for ruining his chances of becoming a doctor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raveena Tandon celebrates daughter Rasha's 16th birthday with photo album
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ali Fazal posts a picture of himself to Nimrat on her birthday, cracks her up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia thanks fans for their love on her birthday, Neetu gives her hug in new pic
- Alia Bhatt shared a picture from her birthday party at Karan Johar's place on Sunday night. She also joked about the decoration that had her name written in neon lights, on top of a drinks bar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kalki Koechlin looks gorgeous in this pool-side pic with daughter Sappho
- Kalki Koechlin has shared an adorable pic with daughter Saoppho in a new post. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anees Bazmee on restarting Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shoot: Due to restrictions, producers are bearing the burden of extra cost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shirley Setia: There were days when I started doubting myself
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi is a 'cherry bomb' in new pics. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot
- Janhvi Kapoor's new pictures prompted her friend to describe her as a 'cherry bomb'. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox