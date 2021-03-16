IND USA
Abhishek Bachchan will play Hemant Shah in The Big Bull.
Abhishek Bachchan will play Hemant Shah in The Big Bull.
The Big Bull teaser: Abhishek Bachchan's film will give you Scam 1992 flashbacks. Watch

The Big Bull teaser shows Abhishek Bachchan as a stock broker who left Dalal Street shook to its core. Watch it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:11 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan has shared the first teaser for his upcoming film, The Big Bull. The film is set in the late 1980s-early 1990s and stars Abhishek as a stock broker who rocks the Dalal Street like no one before.

Sharing the teaser, Abhishek wrote, "Introducing The Big Bull... The mother of all scams!!! Trailer out on 19th March. #TheBigBull releasing on 8th April only on @DisneyplusHSVIP, stay tuned!" In the teaser, actor and producer Ajay Devgn introduces Hemant Shah. He tells the viewers how those born in a life without privilege, often take things into their own hands.

There are shots of the Dalal Streets and Marine Drive, in Mumbai, men in crisp white uniforms making deals, cheques worth millions getting signed, and only Abhishek's back facing the camera.

The movie is bound to remind many of last year's Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, directed by Hansal Mehta. The series was a big critical success and was loved by audiences as well. Hansal took to Twitter to wish Abhishek and the team good luck on their movie. "All the very best. Looking forward to watching this one! Especially @juniorbachchan as Hemant Shah," Hansal tweeted.

Directed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bull has Ileana D’Cruz as the female lead and also stars Ram Kapoor, Sumit Vats, Sohum Shah, Nikita Dutta and Lekha Tripathi in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Ajay and Anand Pandit.

Also read: Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali is 'happily separated' from DJ Aqeel: 'There wasn’t any third person involved'

Talking about working with Abhishek, producer Anand Pandit had earlier said, “Abhishek believes in acing everything he does and he is very committed to his craft. Coming from a family that has been around for many years, he makes sure everyone on set is comfortable. He makes sure to read his script thoroughly and doesn’t waste people’s time. He has been an example to many people on set. As a producer, he is a dream to work with.”

