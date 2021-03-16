Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali is 'happily separated' from DJ Aqeel: 'There wasn’t any third person involved'
- Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali has confirmed her separation from husband DJ Aqeel. The couple share two children together. She explained that their relationship status changed nine years ago and there wasn't a third person involved.
Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali has confirmed that she has separated from her husband DJ Aqeel. Farah took to her Instagram and shared a picture of the couple and penned a note explaining the separation. Farah revealed that their relationship status changed from a couple to friends nine years ago and assured fans that she and Aqeel are on good terms.
"Sometimes two people grow apart. Sometimes they outgrow each other. It has been 9 years since my relationship with my husband Aqeel changed its status as a couple to just friends and to term it simply would be to state that we are 'Happily Separated'," she said. The couple tied the knot in February 1999 and share two children, Azaan and Fizaa. Talking about the kids, Farah said, "We will always be best friends to each other and parents to our wonderful children Azaan and Fizaa who love us both equally yet accept that we cannot be a couple any longer."
"This was a mutual decision we took together involving two adults and there wasn’t any third person involved. The reason we are announcing it publicly now, is so that the ones who know us accept our situation gracefully and always wish well for both of us especially because we hold no animosity of any kind towards one another and will always be there for each other. Aqeel is and will always be my family as I will be his. We hope that all our well wishers will accept our decision maturely and not judge us for it. It’s important to be happy and we all, Aqeel and I including our children and families most definitely are. That’s all that matters. Grateful and happy for everything in my life," she concluded her post.
Also Read: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan get a shoutout from his sister Saba Ali Khan: 'I know I can count on you both'
Aqeel shared the same post and note on his Instagram account. Farah received love from her sister Sussanne. She commented, "Love u both," with a bunch of heart emojis. Dia Mirza, Neelam Kothari and Sophie Choudry joined Sussanne in sending the couple love.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taimur includes his baby brother in his fresh batch of family-shaped cookies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pagglait Trailer: Sanya Malhotra sets on a quirky journey to self-discovery
- Sanya Malhotra plays Sandhya in the upcoming Netflix movie Pagglait. The movie sees the actor essay the role of a young widow on a journey of self-discovery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Big Bull teaser: Abhishek Bachchan's film will give you Scam 1992 flashbacks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali is 'happily separated' from DJ Aqeel
- Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali has confirmed her separation from husband DJ Aqeel. The couple share two children together. She explained that their relationship status changed nine years ago and there wasn't a third person involved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi box office collection day 5: Janhvi Kapoor starrer drops on Monday
- Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's horror-comedy Roohi has collected ₹1.35 crore on Monday, Day 5, witnessing more than a 50% dip as against their Sunday collection.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena-Saif get a shoutout from his sister Saba: 'I can count on you both'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas disagree on their heavenly food choices, watch
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share videos of themselves enjoying a pizza and cheeseburger, respectively.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayushmann blames Tahira for ruining his chances of becoming a doctor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raveena Tandon celebrates daughter Rasha's 16th birthday with photo album
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ali Fazal posts a picture of himself to Nimrat on her birthday, cracks her up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia thanks fans for their love on her birthday, Neetu gives her hug in new pic
- Alia Bhatt shared a picture from her birthday party at Karan Johar's place on Sunday night. She also joked about the decoration that had her name written in neon lights, on top of a drinks bar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kalki Koechlin looks gorgeous in this pool-side pic with daughter Sappho
- Kalki Koechlin has shared an adorable pic with daughter Saoppho in a new post. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anees Bazmee on restarting Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shoot: Due to restrictions, producers are bearing the burden of extra cost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shirley Setia: There were days when I started doubting myself
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi is a 'cherry bomb' in new pics. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot
- Janhvi Kapoor's new pictures prompted her friend to describe her as a 'cherry bomb'. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox