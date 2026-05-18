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Fawad Khan and wife Sadaf beam with pride at their son Ayaan’s graduation ceremony. See photo

Fawad Khan's family photo at his son Ayaan's graduation has become a social media sensation.

May 18, 2026 03:13 pm IST
By Monica Yadav
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Actor Fawad Khan has always kept his personal life away from the spotlight. The actor has maintained a very private life over the years, rarely posting personal photographs or giving fans a glimpse into his world outside films. That is exactly why a recent family photograph of Fawad Khan and his wife, Sadaf Fawad Khan, celebrating their eldest son Ayaan Khan’s graduation has taken over social media.

Fawad Khan at his son’s graduation

Fawad Khan and wife Sadaf beam with pride at their son Ayaan’s graduation.(X)

The rare picture quickly began circulating across fan pages on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), with fans reacting emotionally to the candid family moment. The now-viral photograph captures Fawad standing proudly beside his wife and son during the graduation celebrations. Dressed in a classic suit, the actor looked visibly happy while posing with his family.

The picture also spread rapidly because Fawad Khan’s social media account is currently unavailable to view in India due to ongoing restrictions, leading fans to rely on reposts shared by international fan pages and entertainment accounts.

In 2025, Fawad appeared in Abir Gulaal alongside Vaani Kapoor. However, the film only received an international release and was not released in India following tensions between the two countries after the Pahalgam attack. The film released internationally on August 29.

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, the film follows the emotional journey of two wounded souls, brought together by chance, find solace in each other’s company and gradually develop a profound connection that blossoms into love.

Alongside Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, the cast also features Lisa Haydon, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan, Parmeet Sethi and Rahul Vohra in important roles.

Abir Gulaal is backed by Indian Stories Production in association with A Richer Lens and Aarjay Pictures. The project is produced by Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari and Rakesh Sippy.

 
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