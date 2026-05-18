Fawad Khan and wife Sadaf beam with pride at their son Ayaan’s graduation ceremony. See photo

Actor Fawad Khan has always kept his personal life away from the spotlight. The actor has maintained a very private life over the years, rarely posting personal photographs or giving fans a glimpse into his world outside films. That is exactly why a recent family photograph of Fawad Khan and his wife, Sadaf Fawad Khan, celebrating their eldest son Ayaan Khan’s graduation has taken over social media.

Fawad Khan at his son’s graduation

Fawad Khan and wife Sadaf beam with pride at their son Ayaan’s graduation.(X)

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The rare picture quickly began circulating across fan pages on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), with fans reacting emotionally to the candid family moment. The now-viral photograph captures Fawad standing proudly beside his wife and son during the graduation celebrations. Dressed in a classic suit, the actor looked visibly happy while posing with his family.

The picture also spread rapidly because Fawad Khan’s social media account is currently unavailable to view in India due to ongoing restrictions, leading fans to rely on reposts shared by international fan pages and entertainment accounts.

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{{^usCountry}} Ayaan had already grabbed attention in late 2025 when he attended the premiere of Fawad Khan’s film Neelofar alongside the cast and family members. At the time, photos from the event went viral, with fans noticing how confidently the teenager carried himself in front of cameras. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ayaan had already grabbed attention in late 2025 when he attended the premiere of Fawad Khan’s film Neelofar alongside the cast and family members. At the time, photos from the event went viral, with fans noticing how confidently the teenager carried himself in front of cameras. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Fawad Khan and Sadaf Fawad Khan have been married since 2005. The couple also share two daughters, Elayna and Bia, and have consistently chosen to keep their children away from excessive media attention. Fawad Khan’s Bollywood journey {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fawad Khan and Sadaf Fawad Khan have been married since 2005. The couple also share two daughters, Elayna and Bia, and have consistently chosen to keep their children away from excessive media attention. Fawad Khan’s Bollywood journey {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On the work front, Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut with Khoobsurat opposite Sonam Kapoor. He later starred in films like Kapoor & Sons alongside Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the work front, Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut with Khoobsurat opposite Sonam Kapoor. He later starred in films like Kapoor & Sons alongside Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

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In 2025, Fawad appeared in Abir Gulaal alongside Vaani Kapoor. However, the film only received an international release and was not released in India following tensions between the two countries after the Pahalgam attack. The film released internationally on August 29.

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, the film follows the emotional journey of two wounded souls, brought together by chance, find solace in each other’s company and gradually develop a profound connection that blossoms into love.

Alongside Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, the cast also features Lisa Haydon, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan, Parmeet Sethi and Rahul Vohra in important roles.

Abir Gulaal is backed by Indian Stories Production in association with A Richer Lens and Aarjay Pictures. The project is produced by Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari and Rakesh Sippy.

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