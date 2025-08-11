Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s controversial Abir Gulaal set for global release on August 29… but India won’t see it

The controversial Indo-Pak film Abir Gulaal, starring Bollywood’s Vaani Kapoor and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, is finally set for its global theatrical release on August 29 but with one major exception: India won’t be on the map. Abir Gulaal, initially set for May, faced backlash after recent tensions, prompting calls for a boycott from various sectors.

Abir Gulaal to skip India release

According to a report by BizAsia, the film’s producers have decided to skip a theatrical release in India due to the ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two countries, exacerbated earlier this year by the Pahalgam terror attack and India's retaliatory Operation Sindoor. The geopolitical fallout led to a ban on Pakistani artists in India, causing Abir Gulaal to miss its original May 9 release date in the country.

The film had generated significant interest with the teaser and songs receiving a warm response from Indian audiences. Fawad’s fans were particularly excited about his long-awaited return to Indian cinema after a nine-year hiatus. However, sentiments turned sharply after the Pahalgam attack, with calls for a boycott of the film growing louder from all walks of society.

Vaani, who faced heavy backlash for her association with the project, recently addressed the criticism. Speaking at a media event, she said, "There’s so much toxicity and hate... I keep hearing ‘boycott this one, cancel that one.’ Mat karo yaar (don't do this), have room and let people be."

Actor Ridhi Dogra, who also features in the film, defended her decision to be part of the project, stating, “When I signed and shot for the film, relations between the countries were stable. I followed all the laws. Today, I stand by my country and our armed forces, but don’t bully me for something that was legal then.”

About Abir Gulaal

Directed by Aarti S Bagadi, the film synopsis reads, "Two wounded souls, brought together by chance, find solace in each other's company and gradually develop a profound connection that blossoms into love." Apart from Fawad and Vaani, the film also stars Lisa Haydon, Farida Jalaal, Soni Razdan, Parmeet Sethi and Rahul Vohra in key roles. The film has been produced by Rakesh Sippy, Firuzi Khan and Vivek Aggarwal.