Pak fan asks Varun Dhawan about Border 2 release in his nation, actor says: 'Sunny sir ke Pakistan mein bhi fans hain'

Border 2, starring Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles, is a spiritual sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border, and is centred on the 1971 Indo–Pak war. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, Varun recently interacted with fans during a #VarunSays session on his X handle (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, January 6. Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan during the teaser launch of the upcoming film Border 2, in Mumbai.(PTI)

Varun Dhawan reacts to a Pakistani fan

During the fan interaction, an X user named Ali Haider Meerani, who mentioned in his bio that he is from Sindh, Pakistan, expressed his love for Sunny Deol and inquired about the film’s release across the border. He wrote, “Bhai aapki Border 2 Pakistan mein kab release hogi aur main Tara Singh ka bahut bada fan hoon, unko mera salaam kehna (Brother, when will Border 2 release in Pakistan? I am a huge fan of Tara Singh, please convey my greetings to him)."

Responding to the query, Varun clarified that Border 2 is rooted in the events of the 1971 war. “Border 2 is a film based on the 1971 war and some true events around that. I’m sure Sunny sir ke Pakistan mein bhi fans hain (Sunny sir has fans in Pakistan as well),” the actor replied.

About Border 2

Touted as one of the biggest sequels of 2026, Border 2 was officially announced on June 13, 2024, marking the 27th anniversary of the original film. In addition to the lead cast, the film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh in pivotal roles.

In the film, Sunny Deol will be seen as Lt Colonel Fateh Singh Kaler, while Varun Dhawan essays the role of Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, PVC, Diljit Dosanjh plays a character inspired by Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, PVC, and Ahan Shetty portrays Lt Cdr Joseph Pius Alfred Noronha, MVC. Presented by Gulshan Kumar’s T-Series and JP Dutta’s JP Films, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 is slated to hit theatres on January 23.