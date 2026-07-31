Even Pakistani viewers are impressed by Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana trailer, hail its VFX

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The much-awaited trailer of the film was finally released on July 30, and the internet has been buzzing with reactions ever since. The trailer has not only left Indian audiences excited but has also caught the attention of viewers in Pakistan.

Pakistani viewers react to Ramayana trailer

Pakistani viewers review Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana trailer.

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Pakistani content creator and YouTuber Maviya Umer Farooqui shared his reaction to the trailer on Instagram. In his video, he said, "As a Pakistani viewer, I would say Ramayana's trailer is here, and where is India and Bollywood getting so much money? Just imagine the film's budget is ₹1000 crore, and it can be seen that the film is mounted on such a huge scale. The VFX is so expensive; they have called Hollywood people for VFX. And this is history of Indian cinema and Hindu religion, but as a Pakistani I am saying, 'main trailer dekhke excited hogaya hoon (I am excited after watching the trailer)."

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{{^usCountry}} He went on to praise Yash and Ranbir Kapoor, particularly their respective entry scenes in the trailer. He added, "I don't think in Indian history, there's ever been a movie mounted on a budget of ₹1000 crore, in which two films turn blockbuster. Aur dekhke lag bhi raha hai, ki kya camera use Kiya hai, itna deep trailer banaya hai (And you can tell just by watching it what kind of camera they have used; the trailer has been made with so much depth). It will be interesting to see who between Ranbir Kapoor and Yash will win in terms of acting." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to praise Yash and Ranbir Kapoor, particularly their respective entry scenes in the trailer. He added, "I don't think in Indian history, there's ever been a movie mounted on a budget of ₹1000 crore, in which two films turn blockbuster. Aur dekhke lag bhi raha hai, ki kya camera use Kiya hai, itna deep trailer banaya hai (And you can tell just by watching it what kind of camera they have used; the trailer has been made with so much depth). It will be interesting to see who between Ranbir Kapoor and Yash will win in terms of acting." {{/usCountry}}

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Several Instagram users, however, corrected him in the comments, pointing out that the reported budget of the film is ₹4000 crore and not ₹1000 crore.

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Another Pakistani YouTuber, Hasnaat Khan, also praised the Ramayana trailer. Reacting to the visuals, he said, "Ravana looks crazy dude. What an insane trailer man. They did a good job with animations, CGI stuff and stunts. All the visuals are soo good." He appeared impressed by the trailer, repeatedly reacting with "wow" to several of its action and fight sequences.

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Another Pakistani YouTuber, Pakistani reaction boy said, “Ravana and Ranbir Kapoor's entry were amazing. Sita's entry was outstanding; she was looking so divine. We will get to see many things that we have missed in Ramayana. Yash's look was so good. The trailer was amazing.”

Another Pakistani YouTube channel Iman Moazzam Entertainment, said, "Sai Pallavi is looking so beautiful as Sita. That simplicity and traditional look is visible. Overall VFX is so good and so is the music."

About Ramayana trailer

The trailer opens with Ravana (Yash) arriving at a palace and knocking on its massive doors, only to receive a hostile welcome. It then introduces Ranbir Kapoor as Prince Ram, who is seen fighting demons to protect his land and people, with the help of his brother Lakshman (Ravi Dubey).

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The trailer then shows Ram being sent into 14 years of vanvaas after a promise made to Kaikeyi (Lara Dutta). His wife, Sita (Sai Pallavi), expresses her wish to accompany him. The trailer also offers glimpses of the larger conflict between Ram and Ravana, with several large-scale action sequences and elaborate VFX. Interestingly, there is no mention or visual of Lord Hanuman in the trailer.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana also stars Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, along with Rakul Preet Singh, Anupam Kher and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. Ranbir Kapoor essays a double role as Lord Rama and Lord Parshurama.

The two-part epic is reportedly mounted on a budget of ₹4000 crore, making it one of the most ambitious and expensive films in Indian cinema. The first part is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali 2026.