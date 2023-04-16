Palak Tiwari knows no one is watching Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan for her

Palak Tiwari will soon be making her acting debut with Salman Khan's Kis Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor's fans, however, were quite disappointed when they could spot her in the film's recently-released trailer. Palak maintains that the film solely belongs to lead star Salman Khan and that no one will be coming to the theatres to watch her. (Also read: Palak Tiwari reacts to Ibrahim Ali Khan dating rumours: 'Love can never be calculated or predicted')

Palak Tiwari has spoken about not appearing in the trailer for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is helmed by Farhad Samji and also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023.

In a new interview with Connect FM Canada, Palak was asked about her absence from the trailer. “With this movie, I was just happy to be there. If I’m being very frank, with this movie, mujhe pata tha mujhe dekhne koi nahi aa raha hai (nobody is going to watch this movie because of me). Mera hona ya na hona koi difference nahi bana raha (me being in the movie or not makes no difference), in the sense, it is a Salman Khan film. And he said from the start, and this is true, the casting in this movie has been done because we really do fit these characters. For the first time in my life, as a budding actor, it was tough, but this is the most selfless I have been. I’ve just wanted to contribute to the movie, instead of thinking how I can stand out. All of our goals was to fit in and blend in seamlessly…”

In a recent interview, Palak spoke about working with Salman as an assistant director on Antim. She also shared that Salman had a dress code for the women on his film sets, where in they weren't allowed to wear low necklines. Palak later said in a statement that her words were misunderstood.

“It’s really been misunderstood. All I wanted to say is that I have put certain guidelines for myself as to how to dress around people who are way senior to me, who have I pretty much grown up idolising. Salman sir is of course one of them," she said.

