Palash Muchhal visits temples in Rajasthan amid row over alleged casteist remarks, turns off comments on Instagram post

Palash shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle, showing him bowing before the deity during his temple visit. The photos capture the singer-composer seeking blessings, while a few others also feature him posing with temple officials.

On Wednesday, Palash took to Instagram to share a string of pictures from his spiritual visit to the Khatu Shyam Ji and Salasar Balaji temples in Rajasthan.

Singer-composer Palash Muchhal has found himself at the centre of controversy over the past few days after a complaint was filed against him for allegedly making casteist remarks. Amid the ongoing legal storm, the musician appears to have turned to spirituality, recently taking a trip to Rajasthan to seek blessings at multiple temples.

The pictures come just a day after he got into legal trouble. A case has been registered against the music composer for allegedly making casteist remarks against his former fiancée Smriti Mandhana’s childhood friend from Sangli.

According to a report by TV9 Marathi, a case has been registered against Palash under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The complaint was filed by Vigyan Prakash Mane, a resident of Sangli and a childhood friend of Smriti.

The complaint alleges that the incident occurred on November 22 at a toll plaza on the Sangli–Ashta road, where Mane claims that during an argument, Palash made caste-based derogatory remarks. Police have registered a case under Section 3(1) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, along with Sections 351(2) and 352. The investigation is currently underway.

According to the report, the matter stems from a financial dispute. Police stated that Palash had reportedly borrowed ₹25 lakh from Vigyan Mane for a film production project, and Mane later approached him to recover the amount. The confrontation reportedly took place when Mane brought up the issue again, which led to an argument between the two.

Palash’s lawyer reacts Meanwhile, Palash’s lawyer Shreyansh Mithare has reacted to the complaint, calling it a ‘publicity stunt’. He has refuted the allegations and claims made by Vigyan Mane, stressing that he is planning to take legal action against Mane.

Before this, Palash had made headlines after his wedding with Smriti was abruptly called off. Palash and Smriti were set to tie the knot on November 23 last year, but the celebrations were abruptly put on hold after a medical emergency involving Smriti’s father. Concern grew further when Palash was also admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Following this, the rumour mill has exploded, with some even alleging that Palash cheated on Smriti.