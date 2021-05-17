Pallavi co-launches initiatives to help actors, children deal with anxiety

The second wave of the pandemic came heavily on everyone. With jobs lost and death of loved ones, the health crisis has been taking a toll on the mental health of many. At a time like this, Pallavi Joshi along with her husband, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, has launched initiatives for unemployed actors and children who have lost their parents.

She shares, “We got in touch with top psychiatrists and clinical psychologists in the country. Every Sunday, we hold an open town hall with them where people from the film fraternity, along with the general public, join in and ask questions. We essentially talk about mental well-being.”

Joshi reckons that it is the lack of work which is affecting mental health. “A lot of stress comes from financial pitfall. But since they are creative artistes, they need to understand that this period of crisis is like a story and every story has a beginning, middle and end. The end will definitely come as soon as the vaccination programme is back on track,” she elaborates.

As for children, the The Tashkent Files (2019) actor says, they are impressionable and the loss of a parent can have damaging consequences on them: “The futures of these children are at stake. Yes, there are Good Samaritans in the society but what we need to really look out for are the not very well-intentioned elements.”

Stressing on the need to be cautious while counselling them, she remarks, “We don’t have the authority to create helplines for children directly. NCPCR has helplines for them, which we are amplifying. While dealing with them, one has to wear velvet gloves. There cannot be even one instance where the lackadaisical approach of the commission is causing a child’s future to be compromised and abused.”