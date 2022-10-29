Pankaj Tripathi: Chhath Puja teaches us to respect, preserve Nature

Chhath Puja is one of the biggest festivals celebrated every year in India and is an important occasion in the life of Pankaj Tripathi as well. The actor reminisces how he would visit his hometown in Belsand (Bihar) every year when his mum would do the puja.

The 46-year-old shares, “During the puja, we worship the Sun. The significance is that we need water and sunlight to survive, so essentially, we worship Nature, thanking it for all that it gives us (humans). It teaches us that we should respect and preserve nature, be responsible towards the environment and teach our kids the same.”

This year, Tripathi will attend a Chhath Puja event in Juhu and celebrate at the venue. Talking about the puja that he has attended in his native place, the Mimi (2021) actor fondly recalls, “I remember, everyone in the village would share the crops they had grown, from banana to grains etc., with their neighbours. There was always a rush to go home for Chhath Puja and there would be crowded buses and trains. Back then, we would wait for new clothes and festivities. I’d help in cleaning the house and preparing for the puja. I’d also visit the tailor to remind him to keep our clothes ready as growing up, we’d get clothes stitched. Kyonki readymade ka chalan nahin tha.”

Chhath Puja festivities also helped the actor in him flourish, Tripathi admits. “Growing up, I’d participate in plays in my hometown during the two days after the festival. Those were such wonderful times and I have some lovely memories,” he ends.

