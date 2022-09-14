Pankaj Tripathi says he won't use abuses, foul language in his films anymore: 'Meine taye kiya hai...'

Pankaj Tripathi has said that he has decided not to use abusive language in his films and show. Pankaj, who famously played foul-mouthed characters in films and shows, the most popular of which is Kaleen Bhaiya, from Mirzapur, made the new statement in a recent interview. Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi doesn't like being called a 'character actor', asks 'Who is a characterless actor?'

Pankaj made his debut in 2004 with a brief role in Run and then in Omkara (2006). He has featured in several films and television shows. However, he rose to fame with his role in the film series Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012. He has since starred in several films, such as Fukrey, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton, Stree, Ludo, and Mimi. He is best known for his lead role in the web series Mirzapur (he played the character of Akhandanand Tripathi) and has also worked in Criminal Justice, Yours Truly and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.

During a recent interaction with Connect FM Canada, when asked if he will refrain himself from hurling abuses in his films, Pankaj said, “Ji meine taye kar liya hai ki mere jo bhi kirdaar honge ati aavashyak hua toh mein use creative tarah se dikhaunga (Yes I have decided to not do so. If my character demands it then I will chose to portray it in a creative way).”

In a 2020 interview with Mid-Day, Pankaj said that he doesn't approve ‘abusing on a whim’. He said, “When actors abuse on screen, they do so in a certain context. Abusing on a whim is not something I approve of, or endorse. Even in my scenes, I avoid coarse language, unless the situation demands it. It’s not a case of being morally mindful. I am merely conscious of what I put forth as an artiste.”

