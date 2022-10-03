Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pankaj Tripathi made 'national icon' by Election Commission of India, recalls his first experience of voting

Published on Oct 03, 2022 07:19 PM IST

Pankaj Tripathi was made national icon of Election Commission of India at a ceremony by the ECI in Delhi on Monday.

Pankaj Tripathi speaks during the launch of ECI Radio weekly series Matdata Junction at Akashwani Bhawan, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)(Prateek Kumar)
HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Pankaj Tripathi was made the ‘national icon’ of Election Commission of India in an event on Monday afternoon. The actor was chosen for the honour for ‘his association with ECI in creating awareness amongst voters’. The announcement was made in Delhi by the Chief Election Commissioner in the presence of the actor, who said he was honoured by it. Also read: Pankaj Tripathi has decided not to use abuses in movies anymore

Pankaj, who is known for his work in films and shows like Mirzapur, Sacred Games, Mimi, and Newton among others, was already a state icon for the ECI. While complimenting the actor, CEC Rajiv Kumar said the decision to make him national icon was done keeping in view his commitment to the cause and wide appeal across the country.

Addressing the audience, Pankaj Tripathi recollected his memories of becoming a first time voter. He said that the process gave him not only the right of matdaan (voting) but also sammaan (respect) as a contributory voice in democracy. The actor also urged all young voters to pro-actively participate in the elections to reflect their democratic choices and make their voices heard.

Pankaj, a National Award-winner, has been active in the industry for almost two decades. After doing bit roles in critically-acclaimed films like Omkara, Dharm, and Aakrosh, Pankaj gained fame as Sultan Qureshi in Anurag Kashyap’s cult classic two-parter Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). He has since gone on to work in a number of commercially successful films over the years, apart from headlining popular web series like Mirzapur and Criminal Justice.

Interestingly, one of Pankaj’s most acclaimed roles involved the electoral process. In the 2017 film Newton, for which he won the National Award, he played a CRPF officer tasked with conducting elections in a conflict-ridden zone in the jungles of Chhattisgarh. Pankaj will be next seen in the film OMG 2, alongside Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

