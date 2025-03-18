Pankaj Tripathi reacts as daughter Aashi makes acting debut with music video, calls it ‘emotional and proud moment’

Aashi Tripathi, daughter of actor Pankaj Tripathi and his wife Mridula Tripathi, made her acting debut in the music video Rang Daaro. Pankaj has reacted to the first step taken by Aashi in the entertainment industry. He also shared how Aashi has always been "passionate about performing arts". (Also Read | Did you know Pankaj Tripathi's photo was once on a ‘wanted board in police station’? Actor reveals why it happened) Pankaj Tripathi's daughter, Aashi Tripathi, is part of Rang Daaro.

What Pankaj, his wife said about their daughter's music video

Talking about his daughter’s debut, Pankaj said in a statement, "Seeing Aashi on screen was an emotional and proud moment for both of us. She has always been passionate about performing arts, and watching her deliver such natural expressions in her very first project was truly special. If this is her first step, I can’t wait to see where her journey takes her."

Mridula also added, "When the opportunity came, I wanted to ensure that Aashi did something that aligned with her artistic sensibilities. Rang Daaro is a beautiful, soulful project, and seeing her bring the emotions to life on screen was heartwarming. We are excited to see her grow and find her own path in this industry."

About Aashi, how her parents reacted to her first project

Pankaj's daughter is currently pursuing her studies at a Mumbai-based college. Aashi aspires to be an actor, following in the footsteps of her father. When music composer Abhinav R Kaushik approached Mridula with the idea of featuring Aashi in the video, she decided to check with Pankaj. The actor supported the decision.

About the song Rang Daaro

The visually captivating music video has been released by Jar Pictures. It showcases Aashi in a painter’s muse-like role, as she is gently painted in vibrant colours, adding depth to the song’s artistic narrative.

The song has been sung by Mainak Bhattacharya and Sanjana Ramnarayan, with composition by Abhinav R Kaushik. It is a soft, romantic melody that beautifully captures the essence of love and art. The music video Rang Daaro is now available on social media and all audio streaming platforms.