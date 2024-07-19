Pankaj Tripathi reveals if his films' box office failures disappoint him: ‘Why should I feel bad?’

Pankaj Tripathi, last seen on the big screen in Main Atal Hoon, has spoken about his films' poor box office performance. Speaking with News18, Pankaj said that he "has managed to return money to the producers." The biopic of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee did not perform well at the box office. (Also Read | Pankaj Tripathi on Pankaj Jha accusing him of romanticising his struggles) Pankaj Tripathi will be seen next in the horror-comedy Stree 2.

Pankaj on his film's box office failure

Pankaj said, “Not at all. If I know that I’ve given my 100 per cent during the shoot and stayed true to my craft, why should I feel bad about it? I understand the box office business. Fortunately, all the films I have done, whether or not they were box office successes, have managed to return money to the producers. I know the math.”

About Main Atal Hoon

Main Atal Hoon (2024) is a biographical film directed by Ravi Jadhav and written by Rishi Virmani. The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh and Kamlesh Bhanushali under the banner Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios. The film was theatrically released in India on January 19, 2024. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹12.49 crore worldwide. In India, it earned ₹9.95 crore nett.

Pankaj is seen in Mirzapur

Pankaj was last seen in Mirzapur season 3. The Prime Video India web series also features Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, and Vijay Varma. Mirzapur is the story of Kaleen Bhaiyya, the King of Mirzapur, pitted against the Pandit Brothers, Guddu and Bablu. What initially begins as a battle for power, leading to the throne of Mirzapur, eventually shapes the destiny of the city, influencing its business and politics.

About Pankaj's upcoming film

Pankaj will be seen next in the horror comedy Stree 2. It also stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana. The film will release in theatres on August 15. The characters from the first film will now battle a new terror in the form of a ghost who only has a head, called Sarkata.