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‘How could he say no to me?’: Paresh Rawal says 25 crore Hera Pheri 3 lawsuit by Akshay Kumar was ‘emotional reaction’

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal left Hera Pheri 3 due to contractual obligations, not discomfort with Akshay Kumar.

Published on: Jul 16, 2026 04:46 PM IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Last year, Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal grabbed headlines when he announced his exit from Hera Pheri 3, and now filmmaker Priyadarshan has revealed that he won't be directing the film anymore. In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, Paresh revealed the reason behind his exit and reacted to Akshay Kumar sending him a legal notice.

Paresh Rawal on Akshay Kumar 25 crore legal notice to him

A file photo of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty
A file photo of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty

Paresh clarified that his exit from the film had nothing to do with being uncomfortable working with Akshay. He said, “No, it wasn’t about, ‘I’m uncomfortable working with Akshay Kumar.’ It was a contractual obligation. If I were to do the film, I needed the approval of Firoz (Nadiadwala, producer) because he is the sole owner of the Hera Pheri franchise. And also of other films like Awara Paagal Deewana, Welcome, and all of that. Until I had his approval, I simply couldn’t commit. When the legal notice came, I thought, ‘Why am I getting dragged into legal issues? Am I here to enjoy making a film or to get caught up in this?’ I told myself I didn’t want to be a part of it anymore.”

It began in 2025 when Paresh Rawal announced that he was stepping away from the film. Soon after, Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films, sent Paresh a 25 crore legal notice, alleging breach of contract and financial losses caused by his exit. Paresh maintained that he had valid reasons for leaving and denied any creative differences.

Although the actors later reconciled and Paresh returned to the project, Hera Pheri 3 continued to face hurdles. In 2026, the film became embroiled in a copyright dispute over who legally owns the franchise rights. Akshay Kumar's production house publicly claimed exclusive ownership, while separate legal challenges added further uncertainty. Around the same time, director Priyadarshan also exited the project, citing disagreements with producer Firoz Nadiadwala. As a result, the much-awaited comedy remains delayed despite the return of its original cast.

 
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