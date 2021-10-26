Paresh Rawal says wife Swaroop was his boss' daughter, reveals how he proposed: 'Don't do this futile exercise with me'

Actor Paresh Rawal has opened up about his love story with his wife, former actor Swaroop Sampat. In a new interview, Paresh said that he had told his friend that he will marry her and they ended up tying the knot 12 years later. Paresh also revealed what he told Swaroop when he proposed.

Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat tied the knot in 1987. She won the Miss India title in 1979. The couple has two sons--Aditya and Anirudh.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Paresh Rawal said, "I was kind of 'Yeh ladki meri wife banegi (This girl will be my wife)'. My friend Mahendra Joshi was with me. He told me, 'Tujhe pata hai tu jis company mein kaam kar raha hai us boss ki beti hai woh (He told me the company where you work she is the daughter of your boss)'. Toh maine bola, 'Kisi ki bhi beti ho, behen ho, ma ho, main iske saath shaadi karunga (I will marry her, no matter whose daughter, sister, mother she may be)'."

Paresh also added, "After 2-3 months, I told her, 'I want to marry you but don't tell me 'let's get to know each other, let's grow together'. Marte dum tak koi kisiko nahi jaan sakta. Toh mere saath woh futile exercise mat karo (No one can know anybody till their last breath. Don’t do this futile exercise with me). Commit yourself. But we got married after 12 years (1975-87)."

Meanwhile, Paresh will be seen next in director Abhishek Jain's Hum Do Hamare Do. The film also features Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, and Ratna Pathak Shah. Apart from this, he will be seen in Shehzada. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada also stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar.

Paresh also stepped in to shoot for the remaining portions of Sharmaji Namkeen after Rishi Kapoor's death.