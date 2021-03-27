Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Paresh Rawal tests positive for coronavirus two weeks after taking Covid-19 vaccine
Paresh Rawal tests positive for coronavirus two weeks after taking Covid-19 vaccine

Paresh Rawal has urged everyone, who came in contact with him, to get tested. The actor has tested positive for Covid-19 just two weeks after getting the first dose of the vaccine.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 07:08 AM IST
Two weeks after he got his first shot of coronavirus vaccine, Paresh Rawal has tested positive for Covid-19.

Requesting everyone who came in contact to get tested, Paresh tweeted, "Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested."

Requesting everyone who came in contact to get tested, Paresh tweeted, "Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested."

Several of his industry friends, including actors Anupam Kher, Ranvir Shorey and filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, wished the actor a speedy recovery. Anupam tweeted, "Get well soon my friend @SirPareshRawal . Love and prayers always!" Ranvir wrote, "Wish you a speedy recovery, Sir!"

Priyanka takes us inside restaurant Sona, is ‘devastated’ to miss opening day

Sonakshi Sinha misses Maldives, shares throwback picture saying 'take me back'

Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies office designed by Gauri Khan

Madhuri Dixit posts a funny pic with son Arin, husband Dr Sriram Nene, see here

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit wrote, "Praying for your speedy recovery @SirPareshRawal bhai. Get well soon ." Atul Kasbekar tweeted, "Get well soon paresh bhai."

Paresh got his first jab of the coronavirus vaccine on March 9. He had posted picture of himself flashing the victory sign at a vaccine centre. "V for vaccines. ! Thanks to All the Doctors and Nurses and the front line Health care workers and The Scientists. (Folded hands emoji) Thanks @narendramodi," he captioned the picture.

Also read: Anita Hassanandani plays with baby Aaravv as she sings Lakdi Ki Kaathi. Watch

With the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, many Bollywood celebs have also tested positive for it. R Madhavan, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee and Satish Kaushik are the most recent ones to have contracted the virus.

On the work front, Paresh will complete the remaining portions of Sharmaji Namkeen. Rishi Kapoor was working on the film before he died last year.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar in association with MacGuffin Pictures, directed by debutante Hitesh Bhatia, this film is a light-hearted coming-of-age story of a lovable 60-year-old man.

