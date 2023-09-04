Paresh Rawal wishes he had longer screen time in Dream Girl 2: ‘I also want a scope to perform better’

Paresh Rawal is one of the most well-known actors in the industry, and was recently seen in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl 2. In a new interview with News18, Paresh has now said that he wishes he had a bigger screen time in the film and said that it is 'difficult' to get good scripts in a comedy. (Also read: Paresh Raval reveals he grew overconfident during Phir Hera Pheri: ‘Maine paap kar diya hai’)

Paresh Rawal on less screen time in Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 also marked the first time Paresh Rawal and Ayushmann Khurrana shared screen space.

In the interview with News 18, Paresh Rawal talked about his part in Dream Girl 2 and said, "My role in Dream Girl 2 is good but isn’t as big as Ayushmann’s. But it’s a very good role. Sometimes, it’s great if you have less screen time in a bad film. But when you have a subject like Dream Girl 2, a director like Raaj Shaandilyaa, and an actor like Ayushmann, then you would want to have a longer screen time in the film."

On doing comedy films

He further added, "The issue is you don’t get good scripts very often when it comes to comedy. It’s very difficult. So, in a situation like that, you would want to have a bigger role in a good comedy film. Much like any other actor, I also want a scope to perform better and have a chunkier role. All actors, after all, are greedy.”

Dream Girl has been received well by the audience, and went on to collect ₹67 crore in its first week. Released on August 25, the Raaj Shandilya also stars Ananya Panday, Vijay Raaz and Abhishek Banerjee.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, "At a little more than two hours, there is never a dull moment in Dream Girl 2. Though that doesn't mean it is a joyride from start to end. The pace oscillates from really fast to really slow sometimes, and writing gets weak at places when Pooja is not being Pooja. However, never to an extent that it lulls you to sleep. Shaandilyaa has co-written the story with Naresh Kathooria, staying in slapstick territory at all times."

