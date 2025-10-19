Parineeti Chopra admitted to hospital in Delhi, Raghav Chadha with her as delivery expected any time now

This Diwali holds a special place in the hearts of actor Parineeti Chopra and her politician husband Raghav Chadha, as they eagerly await the arrival of their first child. Adding to the festive cheer, Parineeti has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi, where she is surrounded by her family during this time. In August, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha took to Instagram to announce that they are having their first baby.

Parineeti Chopra admitted in hospital

The actor, who has been staying in Delhi for most part of her pregnancy period – something which was also seen through the pictures and videos she shared on social media, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

“Yes, Parineeti Chopra has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi. Raghav is with his wife during this special time. They are expecting the arrival of the baby anytime now,” a source told Hindustan Times.

Not just Raghav, but both Parineeti’s and Raghav’s families are by her side as they eagerly await the arrival of the baby.

“The whole family is so excited about the arrival of the baby and they are all by Parineeti’s side. This Diwali feels extra special for them as it is bringing even more joy and celebration with the little one on the way,” adds the insider.

About Parineeti and Raghav

In August, Parineeti and Raghav took to Instagram to announce that they are having their first baby. “Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure,” they wrote in a joint post, sharing a picture of a white and gold cake with 1 + 1 = 3 written on it, along with the design of baby feet. They also shared a video of Parineeti and Raghav taking a walk in a park while sweetly holding hands.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. They got married in September of the same year at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan. Raghav hinted on The Great Indian Kapil Show in August that they will have a baby soon and said, “Denge, aapko denge… good news jaldi denge! (We’ll give you good news soon!)”