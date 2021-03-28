Parineeti Chopra agrees with fan that Saina would have done well under normal conditions: 'Agree about the BO numbers'

Actor Parineeti Chopra saw two releases in two weeks. This week her sports biopic Saina released in theatres while a week before, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opened. The fortunes of both have been hit. In a Twitter interaction, she agreed with a user's observation on the box office results of both the films.

She wrote: "Agree about the BO numbers, but I am grateful that despite releasing our films during the pandemic, we have won the love of critics and audiences in such a hugeee way! Smiling face with smiling eyes Folded hands Small steps, but the journey back has started."

A user had tweeted: "Two good films of @ParineetiChopra in these two weeks went unnoticed due to horrible release dates and poor strategies. These film specially #Saina could have done wonders at boxoffice on normal date ..." The user did not mention the name of the second film.

Whatever the box office outcome of the films, Parineeti's work in Saina has been praised. Actor Raveena Tandon watched the film and tweeted about it. She wrote: "Just had the pleasure of seeing #saina !What a fantastically made movie ! Fantastic performances by lil Saina- played by a real junior champion #naishakaurbatwe , and ofcourse @ParineetiChopra you did us proud ! Effortlessly played! @NSaina a must watch for our children!"

Parineeti's cousin Priyanka had a good word to say even before the film released. She had written: "Super proud @ParineetiChopra cannot wait to watch!!"

Also read: Not just dad Saif Ali Khan's side, Sara Ali Khan is related to Bollywood royalty through Amrita Singh too

Not just Saina and Sandeep Aur Piny Faraar, Parineeti's work in The Girl On The Train too have been appreciated.

In all these films, viewers have also noticed a new fit Parineeti. Speaking about her transformation about the criticism she faced earlier, she had told Bollywood Bubble, “I agreed with them that I wasn’t looking my best. I wasn’t doing my best for my fitness. I think I would have gotten hurt if I was doing everything that I could and I was really my fittest, and then people didn’t like the way I looked. I think that would have affected me. But I agreed with them because I knew I wasn’t doing my best.”