Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha glow in pink and white in fresh pics from a haldi ceremony

Parineeti Chopra has shared a bunch of unseen pictures from another one of her pre-wedding functions. The photos show her with her now-husband Raghav Chadha as they sit together for a pooja and cuddle for the camera. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra sports sindoor and pink choora with a black blazer as she returns to Mumbai after her wedding. Watch)

A pink haldi!

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at their mehendi ceremony.

Parineeti wore a pink outfit with golden details for what was her haldi ceremony. She also wore golden chandelier earrings and a head band made off white pearls. The actor did not post any caption with the photos but simply shared them without any fanfare on her Instagram Stories.

Raghav wore a crisp, off-white kurta and pyjama. He also wore dark sunglasses and held Pari in his arms for one of the pictures. Check out the photos here:

About the wedding

Parineeti and Raghav got married in Udaipur on September 24 in a lavish wedding ceremony. The wedding ceremony was held at the hotel Leela Palace. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence.

Raghav-Parineeti love story

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly, the duo studied together in a college there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers, Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. She was last seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue along with Akshay Kumar.

Parineeti returned to Mumbai on Wednesday. She was spotted by the paparazzi at the airport in a black formal outfit with sindoor and choora.

