Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding live updates: Couple, guests arrive in Udaipur; check out the venue
- Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding live updates: Celebrations have begun in Udaipur for the couple's big day.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding live updates: The actor and the politician are all set to tie the knot in Udaipur on Saturday. Ahead of the big day, the couple and their guests arrived in the beautiful Rajasthani city for celebrations.
Earlier, the duo hosted Sufi night for their close friends and family members. Parineeti Chopra's cousin Priyanka Chopra gave it a miss but the actor's mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth marked their presence at the special function organised at Raghav's residence in the national capital. Prior to the musical night, Parineeti and Raghav sought blessings at a Gurudwara in New Delhi, where they participated in Ardas and Kirtan.
Before their engagement, both Raghav and Parineeti had kept mum about their relationship. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The couple was recently spotted scouting for locations for weddings in Udaipur, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps and tie the knot in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan.
Check out live updates from the wedding here:
- Fri, 22 Sep 2023 12:46 PM
Parineeti-Raghav wedding live updates: Is Nick Jonas coming?
It appears as though Nick – who also visited Rajasthan in 2018 for his lavish wedding with Priyanka in Jodhpur – might not be able take part in Parineeti's wedding festivities. As per The Jonas Brothers' website, Nick is scheduled to perform with brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas almost every day for the next few days. Check out full story here.
- Fri, 22 Sep 2023 12:32 PM
Parineeti Chopra wedding: Couple arrives at hotel
Pictures from Udaipur show that the couple and their families have arrived at the wedding venue. They were spotted getting a formal welcome by the hotel staff in the lobby.
- Fri, 22 Sep 2023 12:15 PM
Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Some wedding jitters?
“The family had been staying in Delhi for the past two weeks, with Parineeti’s brothers -- Shivang and Sahaj -- being by her side since the time she arrived in Delhi. Despite all the planning, the first day of the wedding festivities come with a lot of jitters. And that was true for the Chopra and Chadha family too at the time of the ardaas in Delhi on September 19,” says a source close to the couple.
- Fri, 22 Sep 2023 12:07 PM
Parineeti Chopra wedding: Take a look at the venue
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have planned a grand wedding at two 5-star hotels in Udaipur. They have chosen the Leela Palace for the bride's side and Taj Lake Palace for the groom's side.
- Fri, 22 Sep 2023 12:01 PM
Couple arrives in Udaipur
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have landed in Udaipur after their morning flight from Delhi. Parineeti wore a red jumpsuit with a cream shawl. She finished her look with black sunglasses. Raghav opted for a black sweater and blue denim. Read full story here.