Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding live updates: Couple, guests arrive in Udaipur; check out the venue

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding live updates: The actor and the politician are all set to tie the knot in Udaipur on Saturday. Ahead of the big day, the couple and their guests arrived in the beautiful Rajasthani city for celebrations.

Earlier, the duo hosted Sufi night for their close friends and family members. Parineeti Chopra's cousin Priyanka Chopra gave it a miss but the actor's mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth marked their presence at the special function organised at Raghav's residence in the national capital. Prior to the musical night, Parineeti and Raghav sought blessings at a Gurudwara in New Delhi, where they participated in Ardas and Kirtan.

Before their engagement, both Raghav and Parineeti had kept mum about their relationship. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The couple was recently spotted scouting for locations for weddings in Udaipur, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps and tie the knot in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan.

Check out live updates from the wedding here: