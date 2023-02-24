Parineeti Chopra: Find me a boy and then my personal life will be sorted

For Bollywood, the year has started on a lovely note with the world witnessing two celebrity weddings back to back -- Cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, and Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. And marriage is something which Parineeti Chopra also wants in her life but with the right person.

She confesses she is single at the moment, and wants to find the right match for her.

“All you have to do is find me a boy then my personal life will be sorted. If you have any recommendations, I am listening,” she jokes when asked about her personal and professional life.

The 34-year-old continues, “In terms of my personal life, I would love to get married and I would love to have children in my life. That is also important. I want to have a great balanced career which is full of highs and lows. I welcome both equally. I want to be healthy, I want to be happy with my family and my friends”.

Talking about whether looking at the photos from the recent Bollywood wedding made her want marriage for herself more, she says, “They are all my friends and I am so happy to see them take this leap. Because many of them have been in love for so long. They have been together for so many years. So, of course marriage is the next step. The day I find my person and I fall in love with my person, I will want to marry him.”

Does that mean you are not dating anyone at the moment?

“Right now, there is no one in my life. I haven’t found my special one yet,” adds the actor, who had a great 2022 with her last release, Sooraj Barjatya’s film, Uunchai, turning out to be a box office hit in an otherwise dismal year for the film industry.

In fact, she doesn’t intend to be hush hush about it. “At the moment, I can’t judge that because there are two people in a relationship, when I find the person, his consent will also play a role…. But a general sentiment is that If I’m ever getting married, I will be so happy to share it with everyone that I’m getting married,” says Chopra, who made her feature film debut with Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl in 2011, and went on to do projects such as Ishaqzaade (2012), Hasee Toh Phasee (2014), Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017) and Golmaal Again (2017).

She might be busy with her back to back schedules, but she took out time to meet her niece -- Maltie Marie Jonas.

“I have met my cute little niece. She’s the loveliest little thing and a blessing. She is the first baby in the Chopra family, and so lovely,” gushes the actor, who has two projects based on real-life stories in the works - Chamkila and Capsule Gill.

Recalling the day when Maltie made her public debut, the actor says, “She was looking so cute that day. She is a beautiful miracle baby of our family”.