Parineeti Chopra gives a peek into son Neer's classic nursery with vintage car artwork
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared insights into their son Neer's nursery with soothing colours and vintage decor.
Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha embraced parenthood in October 2025. The new mother recently opened up about the chaos of baby care and gave fans a glimpse into her son Neer’s nursery, which carries a “classic and vintage” vibe.
Inside the nursery of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's son
In her latest vlog, Parineeti gave a detailed tour of Neer’s nursery. The actor revealed that she now spends 99 per cent of her time in the nursery and only goes to her bedroom to sleep. She added, “Woh bhi kahan hoti hai? Meri neend hi poori nahi hoti hai, new mom problems (When does that even happen? I don’t even get enough sleep).” Despite the exhaustion, she described this phase as the happiest of her life.
Parineeti shared that although people perceive her as loud and enthusiastic, she is also a calm person who enjoys meditation and prefers soft, minimal aesthetics. Neer’s nursery reflects this side of her personality. The space features soothing, light colours, dominated by shades of beige and white. The walls are painted in soft blue and white tones and enhanced with "British-style" panelling.
She revealed that she took inspiration from Ralph Lauren–style nurseries and blended them with her family’s aesthetic to give the room a slightly mature yet calm look. The actor further revealed that she and Raghav have the same kind of aesthetics and now want their baby Neer to also adopt the same.
The nursery includes a white crib adorned with toys in “subtle and classic colours” and a custom-made round beige wardrobe with rattan detailing. The walls are decorated with vintage car artwork, while the wooden flooring is complemented by a vintage carpet gifted by Raghav’s father. Raghav shared that the nursery was originally his study and credited Parineeti for transforming it into a calming space where “everyone forgets their worries as soon as they enter”, calling it a “heavenly sanctuary”.
Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in an intimate but grand wedding ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur in May 2023. The wedding was attended by close friends and family. Two years after their marriage, the couple welcomed their son, Neer, on October 19, 2025.
Parineeti Chopra’s upcoming work
Parineeti will next be seen in Talaash, directed by Rensil D’Silva and produced by Sapna Malhotra and Siddharth P Malhotra. The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Sumeet Vyas and Harleen Sethi in key roles. The film is slated for release later this year on Netflix. The film marks Parineeti's comeback to acting after becoming a mother.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.