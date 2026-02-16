Parineeti Chopra gives a peek into son Neer's classic nursery with vintage car artwork

In her latest vlog, Parineeti gave a detailed tour of Neer’s nursery. The actor revealed that she now spends 99 per cent of her time in the nursery and only goes to her bedroom to sleep. She added, “Woh bhi kahan hoti hai? Meri neend hi poori nahi hoti hai, new mom problems (When does that even happen? I don’t even get enough sleep).” Despite the exhaustion, she described this phase as the happiest of her life.

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha embraced parenthood in October 2025. The new mother recently opened up about the chaos of baby care and gave fans a glimpse into her son Neer’s nursery, which carries a “classic and vintage” vibe.

Parineeti shared that although people perceive her as loud and enthusiastic, she is also a calm person who enjoys meditation and prefers soft, minimal aesthetics. Neer’s nursery reflects this side of her personality. The space features soothing, light colours, dominated by shades of beige and white. The walls are painted in soft blue and white tones and enhanced with "British-style" panelling.

She revealed that she took inspiration from Ralph Lauren–style nurseries and blended them with her family’s aesthetic to give the room a slightly mature yet calm look. The actor further revealed that she and Raghav have the same kind of aesthetics and now want their baby Neer to also adopt the same.

The nursery includes a white crib adorned with toys in “subtle and classic colours” and a custom-made round beige wardrobe with rattan detailing. The walls are decorated with vintage car artwork, while the wooden flooring is complemented by a vintage carpet gifted by Raghav’s father. Raghav shared that the nursery was originally his study and credited Parineeti for transforming it into a calming space where “everyone forgets their worries as soon as they enter”, calling it a “heavenly sanctuary”.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in an intimate but grand wedding ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur in May 2023. The wedding was attended by close friends and family. Two years after their marriage, the couple welcomed their son, Neer, on October 19, 2025.