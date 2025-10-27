Search
Mon, Oct 27, 2025
Parineeti Chopra shares funny post on becoming a 'full-fledged mom' after welcoming son with Raghav Chadha

BySugandha Rawal
Published on: Oct 27, 2025 08:00 am IST

On Monday, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram Stories to express her feelings about stepping into motherhood.

Actor Parineeti Chopra and her politician husband, Raghav Chadha, are basking in the joy of parenthood after welcoming their baby boy on October 19. While the couple is over the moon, Parineeti admitted that she hasn’t quite wrapped her head around the fact that she’s now a “full-fledged mother” and no longer pregnant.

Actor Parineeti Chopra and her politician husband, Raghav Chadha embraced parenthood as they welcomed their baby boy on October 19.
Parineeti shares her reaction to being a new mom

On Monday, Parineeti took to her Instagram Stories to express her feelings about stepping into motherhood. She shared a hilarious clip from Aamir Khan’s iconic film Andaz Apna Apna, where his character is first seen bursting into laughter before his expression quickly turns into a nervous cry. The clip has a dubbed voice in the end, “Khatam (finished, tata bye bye).” The title of the video read, “Me, realising that I am a full-fledged mother now and not just pregnant anymore.”

Parineeti reposted the reel on her Stories with two laughing emojis.

Parineeti's Insta Story.
Meanwhile, sometime back, Parineeti wrote a note on her Stories to express her heartfelt gratitude to fans, friends, and well-wishers for sending love and blessings following the arrival of her baby boy. She wrote, “Thank you for your wishes, everyone! Can’t reply to everyone individually - but please know we have read and cherished each and every mention and message! Love you all, Pari and Raghav.”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s relationship

On October 19, Parineeti and Raghav took to Instagram to share a joint note to announce the news of their baby. The note read, “He's finally here! Our baby boy.” “And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything,” the note added, with the couple signing off, “With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav”.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. They tied the knot in September of the same year at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan. In August, Raghav hinted at welcoming a baby soon on The Great Indian Kapil Show and later announced Parineeti’s pregnancy on social media.

